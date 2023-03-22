There’s 21 million tons of toxic coal ash sitting in an unlined clay pond in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta just a few feet from the river that runs right through the center of our city. But you know that already. We’ve been writing about that for years now.
What’s new is the revelation that 41 percent — nearly 9 million tons of it! — is currently sitting in the groundwater according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This juicy tidbit came to light as a letter from the EPA to Alabama Power (APCO), the creator and owner of all that tasty toxic waste, made its way into a case filed by Mobile Baykeeper, which is attempting to stop APCO from burying their mess in the mud and leaving it forever.
This 16-page letter outlines not just the massive failures of Alabama Power’s plan to “cap in place” the giant wad of toxins already leaching into the groundwater, but the company’s refusal to even provide the information required for such an endeavor. As things are unraveling at APCO HQ and with its parent, Southern Company, it’s a welcome surprise this arrogant and careless plan to bury decades of Plant Barry’s coal refuse could be coming apart as well.
To make matters worse, the EPA also wrote a letter to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), ripping the agency for submitting a coal ash remediation plan that would allow “ongoing contamination of groundwater” from Alabama Power’s “capped” ash ponds. In other words, the feds are saying our supposed environmental watchdog ADEM is aiding APCO in choosing a path that will lead to generations of further pollution.
For his part, ADEM Director Lance LeFleur fired off a letter in mid-February that claims certain time limits have passed since the application was submitted, so the EPA, by law, must approve it. The EPA, however, noted it doesn’t start counting time until the application is complete and Alabama’s is not.
Here are a couple of other high points from the EPA letter to Alabama Power:
Even after Alabama Power finishes capping-in-place the toxic goo at Plant Barry, an estimated 23 percent (roughly 5 million tons) would remain in contact with groundwater.
The company plans to take until at least 2030 to finish its project.
The plan describes no adequate engineering measures that will keep toxins from flowing into the groundwater from the sides or bottom of the pond.
The letter states, “Significant volumes of saturated CCR will persist post closure as groundwater will continue to flow into and out of the unlined ash pond in perpetuity from the sides and bottom of the unit. In essence, this means the ash pond will continue releasing CCR contaminants indefinitely.”
The company’s emergency action plan doesn’t even take hurricanes or flooding into account or contain procedures to detect a safety emergency when it occurs.
Overall, let’s just say APCO’s cap-in-place plan was just gutted like a fish.
This is where Alabama Power and their cronies at ADEM and the Public Disservice Commission will cue up the ranting and raving about the “liberals in DC coming down and interfering with the creation of by-God Alabama-made ‘lectricity!” Expect the dire warnings about your power bill going up because of these onerous federal regulations.
When you hear all of that — and you will — please keep in mind that Twinkle Cavanaugh and the gang at the Public Disservice Commission have given Alabama Power a 26 percent rate increase since 2019, even as they report record profits. Three percent of that increase was allowed four years ago for coal ash remediation, so APCO has collected at least what it’s spent on the little it has already done and you’d be a fool if you think that 3 percent won’t stay on the books until the last fish dies in the Mobile River.
Your power bill is not a concern for Twinkle or ADEM. Don’t think for a second it is. Serving Alabama Power is their only worry. Unfortunately for us, Alabama Power is completely out of control.
It’s been a bad past year or so for Alabama Power and its corporate owner, The Southern Company. First, there were all the news stories about payments to the political “dirty tricks” firm Matrix that included hiring a private investigator to follow Southern Company Tom Fanning, as well as strange payments to media organizations in the state. Alabama Power’s CEO Mark Crosswhite suddenly “retired” after that came out. Fanning is also on his way out the door, as are several other high-ranking administrators.
Now the EPA has relieved itself upon the ridiculous plan to bury the waste created in the making of billions for Alabama Power. That’s not going to make the next shareholder meeting any more fun.
We have a tendency in this state to reject the federal government’s involvement in almost everything. And that’s actually a pretty good instinct most of the time, but this is one of those occasions where we need the feds to save us from the people we’ve empowered.
I know Alabama Power employs thousands of great people who care about their jobs and risk their lives to get our refrigerators running again in the worst of weather, but the people at the top of the company’s food chain may as well be sociopaths. They clearly care about nothing but profits and are willing to pollute the most pristine areas of our state so they can buy fancier cars, suits and girlfriends.
Unfortunately, our politicians have feet of clay when it comes to challenging Alabama Power. But no longer can elected officials hide behind what APCO told them during a tour of the ash pond. The EPA has said definitively that Alabama Power’s plan WILL continue to pollute the Tensaw Delta. That argument is over.
In fact, Alabama Power isn’t even making the argument its plan will stop the pollution. They’re just trying to run out the clock. Since we began reporting on this subject four years ago, one consistent question we’ve asked is what’s the plan if APCO finishes capping in place and toxins are still leaching into the groundwater. They’ve always refused to answer that.
Now we all know it’s because they have no plan.
It’s time for the people we elected to represent us to speak out against polluting the Delta. We don’t deserve to live in pollution just because we elect gutless sycophants. It’s time for them to grow a pair and tell Alabama Power to dig that crap out of the mud just like other power companies are doing across the country.
