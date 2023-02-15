As a resident of the Crichton area of the city of Mobile, I am deeply concerned by some of the public discourse concerning the matter of an additional annexation to our city.
Annexation is a multi-faceted issue.It's not as simple as a black-and-white issue — it's technicolor. There are a number of significant and vital considerations.
Fundamental to the discussion should be the reality that thecity limits of Mobile should grow with the growth of our city’s population. It isafundamental principleof municipal governance. Otherwise, our city will be stifled. This unavoidable reality cannot be ignored at the expense of the long-term good of Mobile.
Just look in our state to Birmingham or in Mississippi at Jackson or in Tennessee at Memphis to see the consequences of a city becoming “landlocked” by adjacent municipalities. Each of these cities has been allowed to be “strangled” by adjoining city incorporations, which have precluded them from further expansion. In each of these cities, the fundamental municipal principle that city limits should grow along with the growth of a city’s population has been violated, and the repercussions are painfully detrimental. Each of these cities is struggling with a loss of population, an increase in crime, businesses moving to the suburbs and the unnecessary loss of tax revenue.
We in Mobile are already as a city suffering from the failure of our city limits to follow the population growth in our area. To refuse to allow Mobile to grow as a city when the population has already expanded to the west will strangle Mobile.
Granted the racial aspect is an important one. We are told that the current city administration has tried diligently to make this matter as racially neutral as possible. If the annexation is approved under all of the current proposals, the city of Mobile will retain its black majority-white minority status.
As to the issue of racial balance, a recent article noted that “the last time a major annexation was approved in Mobile was in 2007, when the mostly-black Mobile Terrace subdivision and an area within Theodore was added into the city.”
Then this article poignantly observed about the 2007 annexation that “before that annexation, the city was majority white. It was 3% [more] white than black … Butthe Council decided to put that aside and do what was best for the city. It became 3% more black than white. The demographics were important.The best interest of the city is to put it aside anddo what is right by the city.” (Emphasis added)
It is time to do the same now!
It is time to do what is right for the city as a whole!
There are numerous other valid reasons to allow Mobile to grow along with its population. If Mobile’s city limits were allowed to follow its own population growth and thereby exceed 200,000, we are told that the city will receive numerous important benefits which would inure to all of our citizenry.
Nevertheless, the avoidance of becoming a “landlocked” city on the west is paramount.The annexation proposal is not a one-issue matter.The long-term well-being of the whole of Mobile is at stake.
May our City Council be open-minded and consider doing now in 2023 what's right for the good of the whole of our community and for the long-term best interests of the city of Mobile by approving annexation to the west.
