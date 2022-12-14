Last month, despite a lackluster midterm election cycle for Republicans, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was reelected as caucus leader for Senate Republicans headed into 2023.
Historically, underperforming leadership is ripe for ousting in a situation like the 2022 midterms. President Joe Biden’s approval numbers are underwater. Right track-wrong track numbers show Americans are increasingly pessimistic about the direction of the country.
Yet, the GOP could not quite capitalize. Republicans still took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, but only by a small margin. With John Fetterman’s win in Pennsylvania, Democrats gained a seat in the Senate.
Throughout the 2022 campaign, there was speculation then-U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt would not support McConnell.
McConnell had been rumored to favor then-U.S. Senate hopeful Mike Durant.
The Kentucky Republican had been let down in the last two U.S. Senate races in Alabama with the so-called establishment’s choice, first by U.S. Senator-by-appointment Luther Strange, who lost to Chief Justice Roy Moore in a head-to-head 2017 GOP special election runoff matchup.
The second time came with Jeff Sessions, who was backed by Sen. Richard Shelby and McConnell in 2020 but lost to now-U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville.
Ultimately, Durant was not ready for prime time and finished third behind Britt and GOP runner-up Mo Brooks.
Along the way, Britt was asked who she might support in the leadership elections for caucus leader should she win the 2022 GOP nomination and the general election.
“You know, one of the things that I hear is a common theme not only of my campaign, but what I hear on the ground every single day is people are ready for the next generation of conservatives to stand up and fight for the survival of this nation — you know, the country we know and love,” Britt said in April. “And there is no doubt that it is time for new blood. It is time for fresh blood. We have to shake things up across the board if we want to advance the America First agenda. And I can tell you this: There is no doubt that the people of Alabama feel the same way about the people in the Senate, leadership in the Senate, and they are ready for us to actually get things done.”
It was not exactly a definitive answer to the question. However, one of the names she mentioned as “new blood” was U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who happened to be McConnell’s lone challenger.
“I will tell you, you know, I look forward to working with people like Rick Scott,” she said at the time. “I think he is doing a great job at the NRSC [National Republican Senatorial Committee]. He has proven to be a fighter. He understands the America First agenda, and I believe he knows how to advance that agenda.”
We probably will not know who Britt voted for in the leadership election, which took place behind closed doors.
Last week, Britt was asked about the leadership elections and seemingly shrugged it off.
“While different people have different opinions about the way that all shook out, it is what it is at this point,” she said in a radio interview with FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan. “I think we need to march forward together. We need to be unified and unified for the people of this country because they are depending on us to stand up, to stand firm and to have a backbone of steel in fighting the Democrats about these disastrous policies.”
In case you are keeping score at home, Britt did not exactly say she would not vote for McConnell, nor did she say she voted for him last month.
Does she get a pass here? Maybe.
One might have thought new blood meant anyone but 80-year-old, seven-term incumbent McConnell.
Considering the circumstances, the smart move for Britt would have been to support McConnell’s leadership bid. She is ranked 100th out of 100 in the U.S. Senate. Being on the wrong side of a cutthroat operator like McConnell is a tough place for any freshman in the upper chamber of the U.S. Capitol.
It was evident Britt wanted to be a U.S. senator more than any of the other candidates on the stage last cycle. She campaigned harder, raised more money and scored convincing wins in the Republican primary, runoff and general election.
She also said what she had to say to get elected, which at the time made it seem like she was willing to vote against McConnell.
As she said, the leadership outcome “is what it is.” Theoretically, voters could punish her in 2028 in her reelection bid. However, by then, McConnell will probably be long gone from the U.S. Senate and the GOP caucus will have a fresh set of challenges.
Don’t call it a broken campaign promise just yet. Britt’s vote would not have mattered anyway. McConnell already had the votes to be leader.
Wait until it really counts to see if she lives up to her campaign rhetoric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.