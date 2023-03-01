On Wednesday, while many of our citizens were still nursing their coffee while recuperating from Fat Tuesday and the celebrations of the days before, the Mobile City Council voted to dissolve the “Blue Ribbon Affordable Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Commission.”
The Council did this arguing that there is a need to streamline the commissions and advisory boards that the City has.
BUT, that is a hard pill to swallow for many residents of the City who are more than aware that there are NO ISSUES of greater importance to the City of Mobile than affordable housing and revitalization of our neighborhoods.
When the late Council President Manzie proposed this commission in 2019, he cited the urgent need “to address the issues and challenges keeping us from growing the communities and city we have.”
At the time he said: “We must address the growing lack of affordable housing, displacement of our residents and do more to stabilize our current neighborhoods struggling to move forward.”
It’s just over three years later and these issues are as pressing as ever and very little — IF ANY — progress has been made.
We still face a growing lack of affordable housing.
There still has not been adequate attention paid to the hundreds of residents who have been displaced by the systematic closing of public and low-income housing in the city that ripped them from not only their homes but their communities, jobs and churches.
And, we still have countless neighborhoods dealing with terrible blight and struggling to move forward.
Yet, rather than revitalize this important commission and get some of our smart and committed citizens working to address these issues, the Council dissolved it.
This is troubling — to say the least.
Especially when the Mayor and Council continue to focus on “the need to grow the city,” which could be done by addressing these issues … and, when members of the Council have cited these very issues as underlying a need for annexation.
While we will have plenty of time to discuss the annexation proposals and the Mayor-funded study of them, with the community meetings the City Council has promised to hold throughout the city over the coming months, their vote to dissolve this commission does not bode well.
This week’s vote reinforces the prevailing concerns that the neighborhoods and city we already have are not the priority for our city leaders.
We can only hope that their actions in the weeks and months to come show that the citizens and neighborhoods they represent — the people who have invested in the City of Mobile and made it their home — really do come first.
