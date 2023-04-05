This is an opinion column.
Republicans had an underwhelming election cycle last year.
The Joe Biden experience had been pretty miserable during the first two years — hyperinflation, out-of-control gas prices, a botched Afghanistan withdrawal. That led to underwater approval numbers and right-track/wrong-track direction-of-the-country numbers.
Yet, Republicans blew the opportunity. Yes, they won the House of Representatives, but everything less was a swing and a miss.
What happened?
“Donald Trump happened!”
No, Trump had been out of office for two years. It’s either lazy thinking, intellectual dishonesty or scapegoating to blame the former president.
Once upon a time, congressional leadership had to fall on the sword for election underperformance. Still, somehow, Mitch McConnell has mastered the art of blaming someone else for his bad elections since assuming the role of caucus leader in 2007.
For decades, Republicans had used social issues, primarily abortion, as the key to galvanizing support from Evangelical Christians.
At times, it was shameless and seemingly hopeless.
It was shameless because there were no boundaries, rhetorical or legislative. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land. For nearly 50 years, it seemed impenetrable.
So, why not talk the big game? That court decision was not getting overturned.
Last year’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization U.S. Supreme Court decision upset that calculus.
Republicans now had to own it. Some embraced it, as our lawmakers did here in Alabama with the timing of the Human Life Protection Act.
However, it had election consequences.
Typically in politics, you are more likely to get people to vote against something than for something. Such was the case in 2022.
Abortion is not a 50-50 issue. There is no black or white. You can be for it with no restrictions. You can be for it with some restrictions. You can be against it but think it should be legal. You can be absolutist and be against it. You can be against it but believe in having exceptions.
The reality was the U.S. Supreme Court acted to give states the authority over abortion. The perception, which turned out to be the game-changer in 2022 for Democrats, was that a Republican Supreme Court had outlawed or was on the verge of outlawing abortion.
As one might imagine, this motivated a group of voters in 2022.
Republicans have struggled as of late with women in Democrat-leaning suburbs.
They once thrived with that demographic, but Trump or something else offended their sensibilities, and it has been downhill for the GOP ever since.
The trend was not good to start with for the Republican Party, but a motivated pro-abortion lobby sprung into action after Dobbs.
To make a long story short, Democrats masterfully owned the Dobbs backlash. They spent $391 million on abortion-focused TV ads this election versus only $11 million spent by the GOP, roughly a 35-to-1 ratio.
Rather than owning it and trying to capitalize, Republicans ran away from the issue.
Pretty pathetic display of cowardice from a party that touted its pro-life bona fides in every election cycle.
Where it mattered — in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Phoenix, etc. — women came out to vote against Republicans.
It showed up on Election Day. The red wave was thwarted and the pro-choice community deserves a lot of credit.
What’s the takeaway here? Should Republicans go soft on abortion, as they had on same-sex marriage years earlier?
No.
What is the point of elections? Bragging rights?
Too often, we treat a big election win as if your team won the Iron Bowl. That is not why we do this every two and four years.
If stopping abortion means fewer Republicans in power, then so be it. Who cares if the GOP does not control the gavel? Just have enough to slow them down on Capitol Hill.
There is no point in winning elections if we cannot do anything with it. Having a favorable U.S. Supreme Court was by far Donald Trump’s most outstanding achievement.
Meanwhile, Alabama senior U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville is continuing his hold on more than 160 promotions for military officers over the Department of Defense’s decision to attempt to defy Dobbs and provide military personnel access to on-demand elective abortion where it is mostly illegal.
There are probably some misguided souls within the power structure of Alabama behind the scenes saying, “Oh no, Coach! You weren’t actually supposed to follow through with this stuff! Now Huntsville will lose Space Command because you’re upsetting some bureaucrat or Air Force general!”
Tuberville is right to stick with it on this one. Screw Space Command or any other high-value military-industrial complex initiative some elected officials place above these culture war issues.
It is not necessarily because social issues should be put on a pedestal.
Instead, it is because these people got into power on the backs of those who champion those issues.
