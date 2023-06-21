Her ALDOT director was just arrested for harassment in Marshall County. That comes on the heels of a Montgomery County Circuit judge reprimand for acting in “bad faith” about a bridge project in South Baldwin County.
The cost of one of the two must-have prisons, with an initial $623 million price tag two years ago, is approaching $1 billion.
The state health officer she leaned on for cover during the COVID-19 pandemic is out criticizing the Legislature for a ban on transgender therapy for minors and the reluctance to expand Medicaid roles.
The bureaucracy across the street from the Capitol at the Alabama Department of Archives & History has half of Montgomery worked up over an LGBTQ+ history event.
Huntsville’s hold on the future Space Command HQ is in question.
Every day, gridlock plagues Interstates 10, 65 and 20/59.
A legislative session just came and went without a peep from the governor’s office about anything that resembled a legislative agenda.
It is June 22, 2023. Has anyone heard from Kay Ellen Ivey lately?
Ivey was overwhelmingly elected in a Republican primary a year earlier. She cruised in the general election, a mere formality in Alabama. At this point, you have to wonder why she bothered. Just because she could?
Inside Ivey’s circles, they were on pins and needles, hoping she could make it to some artificial deadline that would make removing her as the GOP nominee from the ballot impossible.
They got there and then some. Now what?
After George Wallace, Guy Hunt, Don Siegelman and Robert Bentley, there is a mentality that Alabama governors are better off seen than heard.
When your governor is not even being seen, then it is time to ask questions.
Those involved in the Ivey administration give you some boilerplate response when any controversy arises, then add that just because she isn’t posing for the cameras does not mean the governor isn't hard at work.
Uh-huh?
Lately, I’ve been using this valuable weekly real estate in Lagniappe to gripe about Governor Ivey more than I would prefer. But every week, there is some controversy or public relations debacle in state government.
Many people stuck up for her during the 2018 campaign when her GOP primary opponents and then-Democrat nominee Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox were taking shots at her over allegations about her health.
Those first few years went well. She solidified her standing with a low unemployment rate and perhaps the largest expansion of manufacturing in Alabama since the beginning of the 20th century. However, the COVID pandemic took a lot of the wind out of the sails of the Ivey administration. Later came the departure of Chief of Staff Jo Bonner, and things have not been the same since.
For Republican voters, especially with the 2024 presidential election looming, there is a desire for decisive action. That is why many Republican voters flock to Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott.
Indeed, reactionary populism is frowned upon in Montgomery bureaucracy and Birmingham business community circles.
However, she could at least go through the motions to give off an appearance she cares about keeping all the right people happy.
It is like when your secretary of early childhood steps out of line with an unauthorized teaching manual and the next thing you know, she is gone.
Yes, Ivey ousted Dr. Barbara Cooper in that role back in April.
Yet, her ALDOT director, John Cooper, is arrested after embarrassing her administration weeks earlier, and all we get is a statement from a press aide telling us to consult with his lawyer.
Maybe Ivey got her Coopers mixed up. She did sign the wrong bill last week.
The most likely explanation is she just does not care what the public thinks. They won’t be voting again for three years, and she won’t be on the ballot.
The only institution with any leverage over the governor is the Legislature, and no one in either chamber with any clout has the desire to pick that fight publicly.
She’ll throw them under the bus in an instant.
In 2020, then-Senate Pro-Tem Del Marsh dared to question the governor’s plan to spend federal COVID relief money. Shortly after that, the media had documentation someone from the Legislature mentioned possibly financing a new State House with the money.
The governor got her way by a near-unanimously approved executive amendment weeks later.
An ambitious gubernatorial hopeful is waiting in the wings for the end of Ivey’s term. How difficult must it be for Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth to watch the days go by with a rudderless administration in charge?
Should she make it to the end of her term, Ivey will be a historical figure by serving 10 consecutive years as Alabama’s second female governor.
Does it take 10 years to prove she was more consequential than Lurleen Wallace?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.