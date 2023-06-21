Gov. Ivey Signs Prison Lease Agreements
By Gabriel Tynes

Her ALDOT director was just arrested for harassment in Marshall County. That comes on the heels of a Montgomery County Circuit judge reprimand for acting in “bad faith” about a bridge project in South Baldwin County.

The cost of one of the two must-have prisons, with an initial $623 million price tag two years ago, is approaching $1 billion.

