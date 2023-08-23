People who use Fairhope’s fantastic dog park are probably aware of the several groups that form on the decking at different times of the day. Usually, this involves friendly chit-chat about the weather or a local sporting event while their dogs play and drink a swimming pool’s worth of water.
Unfortunately, during certain hours, the decking is occupied by what can be described as nothing less than a clique of people who consider themselves “true locals.” I usually give them a wide berth.
Over the past year I have seen members of this clique let their dogs attack other dogs and do nothing but laugh. When one northern-accented woman stood up to them, a clique member told her to “take your dog and go back from whence you came!” ... Yes, he actually said “whence.”
Well, this weekend it happened to me. We made it inside the gate when the morning clique’s dogs attacked my dog and pinned him against the gate. The group roared with laughter.
Starting to panic, I asked for help and, without flinching, one of them shouted, “No!” Another followed on with, “Go away and don’t come back!” I finally got my dog back out of the gate and the walk back to the car was serenaded with, “Keep walking!” and “Don’t come back!” and laughter. I told them they were idiots and left, probably never to return. I am sure there are deeper issues at play here, but to me, they are just idiots.
