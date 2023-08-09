In the 20th century, Alabamians determined some offering of public education would fulfill a basic necessity for society.
Education was no longer a luxury but needed for the public’s welfare. The human capital for a functional economy requires it to have a bare minimum of abilities.
Here we are today with a behemoth $8.8 billion education budget that goes beyond offering that minimal education to get us by. Roughly $6 billion is allocated for K-12 public education, putting the state mid-pack in per-pupil spending among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Yet, the results continue to be underwhelming.
This has been fuel for the pro-school choice crowd. “Empower parents! Put them in control of their child’s educational future!”
The list of the virtues of school choice is endless. Some believe injecting market principles into public schools will force a more favorable outcome. For example, if education dollars are tied to enrollment, and parents opt to send their children to another public school, a private school or a home school, it will force a bad school to improve, or it could cease to exist.
For some, it is just a question of freedom in a world gone woke.
Whatever the justification for the school choice push, it is gaining momentum in Alabama.
Last month, Gov. Kay Ivey said she wanted to make Alabama the most school-choice-friendly state in America. Last weekend, the Alabama Republican Party positioned itself to take on the Alabama Education Association (AEA) teachers’ union by restricting campaign contributions to county and state school board and superintendent candidates, where applicable.
That move is seen as entrée into an across-the-board ban on AEA contributions for Republican candidates. That narrative is to be continued. The AEA, still one of the most powerful organizations in Alabama politics, has been an obstacle to school choice.
Could marginalizing the political arm of the teachers’ union make the move to a school choice regime in Alabama a real possibility? We hear from advocates that the money for school choice could divert $500 million annually from public schools; according to last session’s PRICE Act, those are parents’ education dollars.
But they are not. They are still taxpayers’ dollars.
This is not a good talking point because it undermines those without children who pay into the public education system through taxation. Some who pay into that system but do not have children who utilize public schools find this arrangement wholly unfair.
However, it returns to society’s need for a minimal education to function, which everyone benefits from regardless of whether one has children or not. For better or for worse, we made that decision as a state a long time ago that Alabama would offer this, and everyone must pay their share.
This gets back to the merits of school choice. We have established those are not just parents’ education dollars at play. They are indeed public dollars because the entire public, not just parents, pay into this system.
We do have “school choice” in Alabama. Even without a formalized school choice system, parents are free to choose their child’s K-12 education offering. They can go to public school, private school, home school or even a home school/private school-style co-op.
However, it is the funding for those options. Some who can afford it pay into the public school system and tuition for private school. Others sacrifice their time when they could be working and earning money.
If a parent opts for anything beyond the local public schools financed, in part, by the state of Alabama, that parent has taken the burden of educating that child away from the state and local system.
In essence, that parent performed a service for the state of Alabama and the local school system. The expense was spared, and those entities owe that parent something back from the taxes they paid, if not more.
Could that be done through education savings accounts or vouchers? Could it come in the form of a rebate check on income taxes?
That is the correct way to frame the school choice discussion, especially if you approach it ideologically. Too often on this one, conservatives are cheering on a big government one-size-fits-all solution. Alabama is not a monolith, nor are its school systems.
However, if this is what the voters want, the teachers’ union and public school bureaucracy must suck it up and bear it. A poll of registered voters commissioned by the Alabama Republican Party released earlier this year found 57 percent of respondents were for school choice, with 16 percent opposed and 27 percent undecided.
That is not a small thing.
Be careful what you wish for. The influx of public dollars into the private school economy is going to increase demand significantly and put a strain on supply.
It is similar to the impact Obamacare had on health care, as it subsidized private health insurance.
If you have children in private schools, that tuition might be a little more if the government becomes a player in the private school marketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.