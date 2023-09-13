When my husband, Frank, and I were dating, we “adopted” our first dog, Mattie, at a friend’s martini party.
It wasn’t an adoption event or anything like that, and we certainly weren’t expecting to come home with a pup. We weren’t even looking for one. But we didn’t really have much of a choice.
Mattie was placed in our laps by our friend Susan who said, “This is your new dog.” When we laughed it off, she said something to the effect of, “No, you need a dog and you are going home with this one tonight.” So we did.
Susan did not just keep rescue dogs to give out as party favors to guests after she liquored them up with tiny bowls of vodka (although she probably would have). She had rescued Mattie herself a few weeks earlier, but her own two dogs were not fans, so she needed to find a new home for this sweet girl.
The next morning we briefly asked ourselves, “What have we done?” as we headed out to buy dog food and such, but Mattie was such a perfectly mannered pup we didn’t second guess ourselves for very long.
She was our first baby. And she was there when we got married and then when we introduced the first and then the second human offspring to our pack. She dutifully licked the snot off of both of their faces and cleaned up all of the baby food off the floor the second they flung it from their highchairs. She did such a fine job, in fact, Frank still tells all first-time expecting parents they should get a small-to-medium-sized dog to help with clean-up. That’s his only baby advice. And he’s serious.
Mattie did her “job” and managed to survive toddlers pulling on her face and ears. She later suffered other indignities at their hands, such as being dressed in costumes and ridden around like she was a small horse, but she never seemed to mind. She was just part of the family until she crossed the rainbow bridge just before Christmas when the kids were 10 and 8.
We were going to wait a while before getting another dog. It seemed like it was the right thing to do to properly mourn and honor Mattie’s memory. But the loss of a dog leaves such a void in a home. Of course, the companionship is gone, but just the sounds too.
No nails tapping on the hardwood floors. No collar jangling as they scratch. No sound of water being lapped up or food being gobbled down. Even with the two loud kids running around our house, the silence was just deafening.
And too, the thought of spending Christmas without a furry family member was just unbearable, so I decided to “look” to see what was out there. And, of course, I almost immediately found an ad for the standard poodle puppy that “Santa” would ultimately deliver to us on Christmas Eve.
Our kids were so elated. We have a video of it that I will never tire of watching as long as I live.
I know some of our pet-owning friends judged us for getting a puppy so soon after Mattie’s death. But I say it’s always the way to go. We will always love Mattie. She has a place in our hearts forever and ever.
But nothing fills the hole left in your heart by the loss of a pet than puppy breath and kisses. And Remy did just that. And unbeknownst to us at the time (Christmas of 2019), he would soon become the world’s best pandemic therapy puppy for all of us.
And maybe because we were home with him so much, much like his predecessor, he has always been a great dog. Well, unless you work for Amazon, the United States Postal Service or walk by our house with another dog, then he at least acts like he wants to kill you, BUT the other 99 percent of the time he’s the best boy ever. And has been told this quite often.
We made the very critical error of liking his breeder’s Facebook page. So, every time she had a new litter and posted photos of the puppies, we would ooh and aah and try to convince everyone we knew to get one. We were successful in that twice. We still compare notes with our “dog-in-laws” every time we see each other.
Often when viewing these available pups, someone in our family — usually one of the kids, but sometimes me — would say, “We should get another one!” Frank would immediately dismiss this notion and always declare as if it were written on the Trice family crest, “We are a one-dog family.”
And we were. Until about a month ago … when we became a two-dog family. Someone update the family crest!
We weren’t planning on it. It started off as a family joke. The breeder had posted an adorable puppy pic again and the kids were once again making the case for why we just had to have him. We were at my son’s tennis tournament and finally, I said, AS A JOKE, “Win the whole thing and we will ‘talk’ about it. And we will name him Ace since he will be our tennis dog.”
And I REALLY was joking. And thought the puppy would be long gone by the end of the tournament anyway.
My son made it to the finals (oops!) and let’s just say we felt there were some injustices during said final match (as is very often the case in junior tennis) in which he did not win (but came very close) and emotions were very high. Everyone was down and out after the match and at some point, I said, “If the puppy is still available we are getting it.” I am not even sure why or how those words came out of my mouth but they did.
And he was still available. So … now we have Ace.
But it seems like it was just meant to be. We found out he is the last puppy of the last litter Remy’s parents are ever going to have.
We have had him for a month now. Of course, puppy training is always challenging, but he is doing great. And so far, I don’t regret it for a second.
The kids, of course, are ecstatic, although predictably the promises to ALWAYS help feed and walk him are starting to be broken. Remy loves the company, and they play all the time.
I wonder if he somehow knows it’s his brother. And the more humans I have barking at me in letters and/or on social media about this column and/or newspaper, the more canines I need to lick me in the face when I come home. And even Mr. “We’re A One-Dog Family” is smitten by the new addition.
Maybe I’ll change my mind in a few months, but I don’t think I will. Somehow I just think pets enter your life when they are supposed to — whether a woman is sticking a dog in your lap at a martini party or Santa is delivering one under your tree or you make an emotional, split-second — and arguably crazy — decision to become a two-dog family.
