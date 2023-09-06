Whenever right-leaning convictions get within 50 feet of mainstream pop culture, the establishment left loses its damn mind.
How else might one explain the reaction and the subsequent counter-overreaction to Country Music Television’s (CMT) decision to ban Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video? I am a little late to the party on this one, but it is amusing to watch how like-minded individuals will rally around a cause, and this provides a textbook example.
Historically, country music has been the lone haven for right-wing ideas going back decades. However, Nashville is changing. It’s trending more progressive. It isn’t hardcore “woke” like Hollywood or how Madison Avenue is perceived. But it isn’t what it was just 20 years ago.
When the then-Dixie Chicks took their stand against President George W. Bush, they were excommunicated from mainstream Top 40 country music. Criticizing Donald Trump publicly during his presidency would have gotten a country artist a regular slot in an iHeart Top 40 station’s rotation.
The American left understands the importance of the culture. Those on the left dominate pop culture, which is partly why they are successful in so many political battles.
The war on Jason Aldean’s song borders on defamation.
Did you know “small town,” at least in this context, is code for “sundown town”?
We are to believe the writers of that song got out of bed one morning and decided to write a song that was a dog whistle about the norms of a sundown town of the early 20th century.
If you aren’t aware, sundown towns were municipalities with local laws threatening ethnic minorities after dark.
They were real at one time in Alabama, but no one believes this song was something intended to glorify that racist practice.
It’s a silly talking point.
That gets us to the Alabama rebuttal of Aldean’s song.
On Sundays, if you are lucky, you can catch a show called “The V —The Voice of Alabama Politics” featuring the intrepid minds of Bill Britt, Susan Britt and Josh Moon.
Rumor has it if you throw a quarter in their tip jar, they'll sing any song with any lyrics you ask them to.
Don’t ask for “Try That In A Small Town,” however.
During one of their programs, we got the “voice of Alabama politics” take on the Aldean song.
Bill Britt argued the song wasn’t indicative of a small-town perspective because all its writers and Aldean hailed from massive metropolises like Birmingham, Chattanooga, Paducah and Macon.
That begged the question: How can they possibly write about the mentality of small-town America? Instead, he ascribes a more sinister motivation behind the song’s lyrics.
“These are professional writers who write songs for people like Jason Aldean, who go out and front it,” Britt declared. “They’re not writing from experience. They’re trying to write commercial songs that will sell and promote a myth of what country life is like. This is not a real depiction of small towns or they’d have pictures with crack addicts and people with their teeth falling out of their head and people living in poverty. That, unfortunately, is a lot of small towns. I live in a small town. This doesn’t happen in this small town.”
I don’t believe small towns are notorious for crack cocaine addictions and the dental problems associated with those addictions, but whatever. (Spoiler: His small town is Attalla, Ala., adjacent to Gadsden, which is not a small town.)
Why the hostile take? What did Jason Aldean and his writers ever do to Bill Britt?
Why take an innocuous county song and play the race card against it, as some have with the claim the courthouse in the video was symbolic of lynching and “small town” was the racial code?
The point of the lyrics is to contrast a dystopian depiction of big cities and the chaos that reigns to the superior wholesome values in small towns.
Agree or disagree. So what?
Cultural phenomena such as this land a much more devastating blow to liberal governance in urban America than any Sean Hannity monologue or Tucker Carlson Twitter video.
America’s major cities are universally governed by Democrats or those who identify as liberal.
Nothing can be allowed to catch on in mainstream American culture that dares to question that governance.
Many skipped critical analyses and went directly to “raaaacist!”
There are problems in urban America. People are fleeing many U.S. cities for the suburbs.
New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco lost over 700,000 people from July 2020 to July 2021.
It’s crime. Sure, a diminution of city services, higher cost of living and the decaying urban landscape are also factors. But public safety is leading the way.
How did that happen? “Defund the police” may sound like a silly slogan hijacked by Fox News to mock liberals. But there is a modicum of truth to it because many major American cities aren’t increasing law enforcement funding.
“More social workers, fewer police!” they declare.
No one would care if Jason Aldean’s song was not right over the target.
Critics are free to say whatever they want. This is a free country. Next time, try not to be so dishonest about the motivations for your attacks.
