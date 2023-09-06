Try That in a Small Town

Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" music video (BBR Music Group / Youtube)

Whenever right-leaning convictions get within 50 feet of mainstream pop culture, the establishment left loses its damn mind.

How else might one explain the reaction and the subsequent counter-overreaction to Country Music Television’s (CMT) decision to ban Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video? I am a little late to the party on this one, but it is amusing to watch how like-minded individuals will rally around a cause, and this provides a textbook example.

To contact Jeff Poor email jefferypoor@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.