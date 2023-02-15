The last eight years were the planet’s warmest. Record droughts in the Western United States; dramatic flooding events in Pakistan, the United States, and around the world; record heat waves in Europe; and accelerated melting of the glaciers in Greenland and elsewhere are all harbingers of what is to come with global warming.
The planet already has a “baked-in” increase in global temperatures of 1.5 degrees Centigrade (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Carbon dioxide remains indefinitely in the atmosphere.
In the 1950s, Edward Teller (father of the atomic bomb) warned the American Petroleum Institute that increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide by burning fossil fuels would eventually doom the planet. Fortunately for us, massive absorption of carbon dioxide by our vast oceans had prevented an environmental catastrophe so far. Time is running out for dramatic and meaningful changes in our dependence on fossil fuels.
An article that I wrote in the Jan. 25, 1998, issue of the Mobile Press quotes former vice president Al Gore: “We have assumed that our lives have no real connection to the natural world … We can manipulate the world in any way that we choose … We seem increasingly eager to lose ourselves in the form of culture, society, technology (cell phone), media (cable news) and the rituals of production in consumption but the price we pay is a loss of our own spiritual lives.”
As Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and it is us.” Winston Churchill once said in reference to Germany in 1936, “The era of procrastination, of half measures, of soothing and baffling expedience, of delays, is coming to a close. In its place, we are entering a period of consequences.”
The chickens are not falling out of the sky, but they are coming home to roost.
