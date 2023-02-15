The last eight years were the planet’s warmest. Record droughts in the Western United States; dramatic flooding events in Pakistan, the United States, and around the world; record heat waves in Europe; and accelerated melting of the glaciers in Greenland and elsewhere are all harbingers of what is to come with global warming.

The planet already has a “baked-in” increase in global temperatures of 1.5 degrees Centigrade (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Carbon dioxide remains indefinitely in the atmosphere.

