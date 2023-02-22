There is a lot of talk these days about trauma. It seems “processing” painful or defining events from your childhood and beyond is quite important. So important, in fact, if you don’t “process” this trauma, your body will store it and you will not only struggle mentally, but physically.
I am not one to wallow in the past, but this sounds pretty reasonable to me. There are books and podcasts on it, and while I haven’t watched “Dr. Phil” in years, I am sure he is droning on and on about it too.
So, with trauma talk all the rage, I find it a little surprising a rather mundane task we are all asked to do these days seems it was crafted to do nothing but cause us mental anguish. OK, so not great mental anguish, mind you, but a dab of it. But since we need to “process” our trauma no matter how big or small, I am going to do just that on this page.
Have you set up any sort of online banking or credit card account lately? Of course, you have. So, you know the security questions they have you answer to verify your identity one day (when you inevitably forget one of your 300 passwords) can be quite invasive.
I appreciate the extra security, but if we can put a man on the moon and create AI technology that will eventually enslave us to our robot overlords, then why can’t we find a better way to do this whole password thing?
Was the first letter capitalized? Did I use the exclamation mark or the ampersand? Damn it, man!
But you know the drill. Once you enter the wrong one too many times, you will get kicked out by the cyber bouncer, who will make you answer your “questions” to gain re-entry to the club.
There are some really dumb ones that you will never remember because the answer constantly changes like “What is your favorite book or movie?” or “Who is your favorite sports player?” Wait, how long ago did I set this account up? Let me think. What was I really into in 2016? I can’t remember what I was really into last month!
Another one that frustrates me is “What was the first album you purchased?”
Mr. Security, I bought 12 albums at one time for 1 cent from Columbia House and then owed them money for said albums until my 30s. How am I supposed to pick just one?
Those are silly, but then there are the ones that are “triggering” as the shrinks and Gen Z-ers like to say.
One that really bothers me is, “What was the name of your favorite pet?”
Which is like asking you to pick your favorite child. And then you have to sit there and think about which one you liked the most, which inevitably leads you to thinking about how each of them died. Was it the cat that fell into a well under the house and starved to death or the bird that croaked after eating the newspaper in the bottom of his cage or the dog that had to be “put down” because a spinal cord tumor caused her not to be able to walk anymore?
Thank you banking institution for making me sashay down this memory lane of PAIN!
Another popular one is “Who was your childhood best friend?”
OK, define childhood. Are we talking about who our moms put us down on the floor to roll around with while we were still in diapers? Or your “first” friend in preschool whose name you struggle to remember now because she moved across the country and you never saw her again?
Or are we talking about friendships from the period of time we probably remember the most — the godawful middle school years?
Now to be able to make a credit card payment, I have to think about all of the psychological warfare my middle school girlfriends and I engaged in. And then I have to decide which one inflicted the least amount of torture. Pro tip: Never, ever miss a spend-the-night party — even if you have pneumonia — or you will have no friends by Monday morning. Ugh! Talk about processing trauma!
Another one that can send you literally down the road of despair is “What was the name of the street you grew up on?”
I guess this is fine for folks who were raised by the Ward and June Cleavers of the world and spent their entire childhoods on Pine Street. But for those of us who were children of divorce and/or single parents, well you have really picked a scab now, you stupid, insensitive bank.
My single mom and I lived in at least four rental houses before I graduated. I am not sure if I am supposed to pick the garage apartment that smelled of gasoline or the house where Muffy* died in the well. (*For security purposes, Muffy’s name was not really Muffy. Suck it, hackers!)
The worst one though, “When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?”
OK, great. So now I get to think about all of the fantastical hopes and dreams I had that were never realized. And then think about all of the things I have yet to accomplish in life and feel like a complete and total failure.
Thanks a lot!
These questions are supposed to give us security, but I have never felt so insecure in my life. This is too much to process.
