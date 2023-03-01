Yes, a fogbow really is a thing, and it is just what it sounds like. A fogbow is a cousin of the rainbow, formed similarly, substituting fog for rain.
Where a rainbow is created when the sun is shining on one side of you while it is raining in the direction of your shadow, a fogbow is formed when the sun is out and a bank of fog is in the direction of your shadow. It’s what you see in the picture above. I spied this fogbow on the Mobile-Spanish Fort Causeway on Fat Tuesday. It was late afternoon with fog sitting over the cool waters of Mobile Bay. This was only the second fogbow I’d ever seen, but it’s not because they are rare. Fogbows have been elusive for me because of my work schedule.
For a fogbow to form, the sun needs to be relatively low in the sky, at an altitude or angle of 42 degrees or less. Depending on the time of year, that could be within a few hours after sunrise or a few hours before sunset. Those are the same times you can soak in the sight of a rainbow. In the late afternoon for most of the week, I’m typically inside, at work, preparing for the evening news. Since my entire workday is shifted later than most people’s workday, I rise a lot later. By the time I crawl out of bed, the sun is high and it’s too late to see a morning fogbow.
On the Gulf Coast, you are more likely to marvel at fogbows in the morning, because that’s when we are more likely to have fog, setting in after a cool night when relative humidity rises and winds are light. As the fog thins and begins to dissipate, and the sun brightens to create shadows, you’ll find fogbows. If you are an early morning golfer or boater, you have good odds of spotting fogbows.
Because fogbows form in the tiny droplets of fog — a cloud sitting on the ground or on water — they don’t have the brilliant color found in rainbows, which form in raindrops many times the size of cloud droplets. You might enjoy some red and some blue banding in a fogbow, but generally, it is just a white arc, which is higher and wider, when the sun is lower. I’d almost bet you’ve seen a fogbow before but didn’t think much about it, because they don’t often stand out from the fog and because you were not expecting to witness such a spectacle.
In a future foggy rush hour, when the sun is shining and you are stuck in standstill traffic or dropping the kids off at school, gaze in the direction of your shadow. One day, you’ll find a fogbow, one of the many wonders of the universe.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
