 Yes, a fogbow really is a thing, and it is just what it sounds like. A fogbow is a cousin of the rainbow, formed similarly, substituting fog for rain.

Where a rainbow is created when the sun is shining on one side of you while it is raining in the direction of your shadow, a fogbow is formed when the sun is out and a bank of fog is in the direction of your shadow. It’s what you see in the picture above. I spied this fogbow on the Mobile-Spanish Fort Causeway on Fat Tuesday. It was late afternoon with fog sitting over the cool waters of Mobile Bay. This was only the second fogbow I’d ever seen, but it’s not because they are rare. Fogbows have been elusive for me because of my work schedule.

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.

