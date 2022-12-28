As the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve you are supposed to kiss your sweetheart. Or at least some warm body.
Why?
Depends on who you ask.
Some say it is simply tradition. While others believe it is a superstition, and if you don’t get that midnight peck, you will be lonely or will have bad luck for the entire year. Yikes! I am not sure which is worse.
Others say it’s merely an invention of the unattractive to try and score a little holiday lovin’ from the more attractive set. Probably the most likely scenario.
Though no one really knows the exact origins — historians trace it back to Roman or Scottish holiday traditions — the Germans are largely credited with bringing the New Year’s smooch to the United States. Ja! Ja!
According to a Time magazine article, the first documented American NYE kiss was in 1863.
That documentation came in a New York Times report describing how German communities in the city were celebrating on Dec. 31.
It read, “As the clocks ring out the hour of midnight, all this festivity pauses for a moment, to listen, and as the last stroke dies into silence, all big and little, old and young, male and female, push into each other’s arms, and hearty kisses go round like rolls of labial musketry, with the exclamation ‘Prost’s Neujahr!’ (Hail the New-Year!) Gentlemen and ladies in the bloom of youth heartily approve this custom, and their venerable predecessors likewise seem to relish it, if ’twere only for the sake of ‘Auld Lang Syne!'”
Rolls of labial musketry? Sounds like it was way kinkier in the 1860s. (Actually, it just means the smacking sounds that come from a lot of folks kissing at once. But my mind went straight to the gutter too.)
Every young girl who watched the 1989 film “When Harry Met Sally” had their expectations of the New Year’ Eve kiss raised to a ridiculous, unattainable level.
Though I really never loved Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s characters in that movie — he was too grumpy; she was too fussy — what girl doesn’t dream of having someone declare their love in such an epic fashion as the New Year countdown begins?
As “Auld Lang Syne” is playing and gorgeous couples dance around, Harry says to Sally, “I love that you get cold when it's 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you're looking at me like I'm nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes, and I love that you are the last person I wanna talk to before I go to sleep at night.”
I am not sure if it was the superstition/tradition or this movie (or both) that made me grow to expect such New Year’s Eve magic, but I remember when I was young and single, my expectations were sky high.
My girlfriends and I would spend double the amount of time getting ready than we usually did. After all, this night was the Super Bowl of nights for going out on the town, or as I cynically refer to it now, “amateur hour.”
But the fantasy went something like this: girl sipping on champagne as a handsome man wearing a tuxedo approached, said something perfect and then swept you into his arms for the magical midnight smooch. Confetti would be falling around the two of you like snowfall as the sound of party horns rang out. Of course, then you would get married, have babies and live happily ever after.
Of course, this never happened.
Reality was we were usually in some crappy bar with a bunch of bros wearing their best T-shirts, doing shots of Jagermeister (at least it’s German) at midnight while screaming, “Wooooo!” Mr. Tuxedo never showed up. I remember always being so depressed on New Year’s Day because of this. And because New Year’s Day is just depressing.
The first New Year’s Eve I would spend with the man who would become my husband was also not a scene out of a rom com. We had been out on a date, but I was convinced I definitely DID NOT like him. But still I texted him on New Year’s Eve that my friends and I would be at Soul Kitchen. I think Ugli Stick might have been playing. He left a party where he was having a good time with his friends and drove all the way downtown to see me. And then I completely ignored him and definitely did not kiss him. And for some reason, he still liked me. I have no idea how I didn’t manage to run him off.
It would be another month or so before we had our “magical moment,” but it was at the Bike Shop on a random Saturday night in February after eating chili all day at Chili Cook-off. Not exactly how I would have scripted falling in love with my very own Prince Charming (beans, beans!) but hey, you get what you get.
Exactly one New Year’ Eve later, we went to the inaugural MoonPie Over Mobile. It was before it dropped down the side of the Trustmark Building and it was staged across the river. It was so foggy that year, you really couldn’t see it. And I barely made it to midnight because I was pregnant with our first child. That one was pretty close to perfect.
In the 13 subsequent New Year’s Eves we have spent together I can probably count on one hand how many where I have actually made it to midnight to kiss my man. Despite this, I have felt pretty damn lucky.
Before I knew what love really was, I thought it was supposed to look like it did in the movies. But it just doesn’t.
I am pretty certain I will be snoring when the clock strikes midnight this year and there will be no “labial musketry” in the Trice household. (Once again, that just means kissing sounds, you filthy animals!) Well, at least, not at midnight. Maybe at 9:30. Who am I kidding? Maybe at 9.
But, Frank, you are still the only person I want to have long talks with while one of us is sitting on the toilet… and yes, the last person I wanna talk to before I go to sleep at night. And even though it may be at the stroke of 8:59 p.m. this Saturday night, I want to be the first person to wish you Happy New Year. And unlike our frist New year’s eve together, give a little labial musketry. You know, for good luck!
Prost’s Neujahr, everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.