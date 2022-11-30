I know what you’re probably thinking: How awesome was it that Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature raised fuel taxes to repair Alabama’s crumbling infrastructure?
Now, nearly four years later, your lives have improved.
Your commute is faster. You are contemplating far fewer road rage incidents.
Yes, your credit card bill is very hefty because you’ve got to pay more for unleaded — you know, Bidenflation and taxes. But heck, can you really assign a price tag to the ease of life you’re experiencing?
Oh wait, that’s not what is happening at all, is it?
When the Legislature passed the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act, “up to” $150 million of the revenue over the next 20 years will be applied to dredging the ship channel and upgrading the facilities for the Alabama State Docks.
Clearly, this is what we’ve been clamoring for here in Alabama. Interstate 65 may be backed up near the Middle of Nowhere, Alabama, but at least we’ll have a place to send imports and receive exports, right?
Even in Mobile and the surrounding areas, if you polled the man on the street, asking what this area’s most pressing transportation need is, it seems hard to fathom that one would be at the top of the list.
Yet, there it is. And, of course, we will be better off as a state for it. Why? Because they told us so.
Perhaps in our lifetimes, we’ll all see a tangible improvement because larger seafaring vessels can make it in and out of Alabama waters.
A sure thing to improve the quality of life in this region would have been to apply the estimated $365 million mix of state and federal money for port dredging to a highway or bridge project.
But hey, those imported products from China on the shelves at Walmart feel more homegrown if they come through Mobile Bay somehow.
What is done is done, and Alabama is getting a more oversized port, even if the benefits are dubious.
However, is the port project making state policymakers think twice about putting dollars in the coastal part of the state?
Do the paper-pushers at the Alabama Department of Transportation, who somehow or another have been bestowed the duty of determining what road projects are a priority and which ones are not, think twice about putting any Mobile or Baldwin County project high up on a list?
“Mobile is getting all of those dollars for the port. They will not be quiet about Interstate 10 across the Bay. They can wait their turn.”
Fair enough.
I mean, name a significant road project of significance in Mobile or Baldwin County to be completed in the last four years in the name of Rebuild Alabama.
Go ahead. I’ll wait.
You would be hard-pressed to do so.
Sure, some widening projects have been completed — Alabama Highway 181 near Daphne and Fairhope, Interstate 10 west of I-65, U.S. Highway 31 in Spanish Fort and Canal Road at the beaches. A significant portion of those projects’ funding came from the BP settlement and the Restore Act.
It isn’t as if they are building significant road projects in North or Central Alabama, either, however.
A review of the pro-Rebuild Alabama literature, which you can find on the Business Council of Alabama’s website of all places, argues economic impact, higher demand on roads and safety were the primary reasons the state needed to get behind this project.
Again, all fair points, but we were overpromised, which is not unusual in the political realm. And, as of now, the results have been woefully underwhelming.
If you're wondering what the big project with sizzle is, it is the West Alabama Corridor project currently under construction.
For decades, four-lane U.S. Highway 43 headed due north 90 miles from Mobile through Washington and Clarke counties. Once you make it through Thomasville, the road narrows to two lanes at the Alabama Highway 5 and U.S. 43 split.
This project will build a four-lane highway connecting Thomasville to the completed four-lane passage south of Tuscaloosa to Moundville, which is currently labeled Alabama Highway 69.
Once that is completed, Mobile and Tuscaloosa will be directly connected by a four-lane route, which will obviously lead to peace and prosperity throughout the republic.
Perhaps those auto parts headed for Mercedes-Benz in Vance will have a shorter route from our expanded port. Maybe you gamblers unaware of Biloxi will have a more expeditious journey to Greene County for a wild night of video bingo.
Montgomery oversold the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Repairing our “crumbling infrastructure” means more than a new turn lane off of a random state highway in North Limestone County.
They oversold it.
Now the GOP-led state government wants to give improving education a shot. Let’s hope for better results than we’ve seen on the infrastructure front.
