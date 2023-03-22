Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is more than likely “not done yet.”
Last week, he told Lagniappe and other media he was strongly considering running for a fourth term. This is a bit of a surprise because most folks in the mayor’s orbit and even the mayor himself seemed to indicate this term would be his last.
But things change. And the almost 71-year-old mayor says he is in good health and wants to see a few of his projects and goals come to fruition and a fourth term would allow him to do just that.
Those projects include the airport moving downtown, the Brookley by the Bay waterfront park project, the redevelopment of the Civic Center property and annexation, among others.
Stimpson has been a popular mayor, winning all of his elections by comfortable margins, especially the second and third. He, of course, has not been perfect, and has ruffled feathers of various constituencies and organizations along the way, as to be expected. His ardent supporters will say his decision to likely seek another term is the greatest news for Mobile since he announced his first run. His toughest critics would probably even begrudgingly say there could be much worse things than a fourth Stimpson term.
And while there is no guarantee he will run and no guarantee even if he does he would win, but it does beg the question, who is waiting in the wings to be mayor after the Stimpson era?
Some of the names that have already been thrown out are city councilpersons William Carroll and Gina Gregory, former chief of police and current Stimpson chief of staff James Barber and former municipal judge and attorney Karlos Finley, who ran unsuccessfully against Stimpson in the last election.
But those are the usual suspects.
I wonder if there is anyone else out there who is thinking about it and who would come totally out of left field?
Sandy Stimpson wasn’t on anyone’s radar (to be mayor) before he announced either. Not that some of the “usual suspects” couldn’t be effective leaders, but I am wondering who the dark horses are out there — if any — and when will they make their presence known?
It’s going to be fun to watch. At least I hope it will be.
Three years later…
I don’t know why but my Facebook memories have really been on a mission to remind me just how awful this week was three years ago. Thanks, Facebook. Sigh.
Our worlds had all just come to a screeching halt thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. My kids were just learning they would not be going back to school and would be learning remotely. Toilet paper was hard to come by, as was any sort of antibacterial spray, Lysol or hand sanitizer. Social distancing and masking had not even become a thing yet. We were told people we know would become very ill and could possibly die.
Those first couple of weeks were terrifying. We didn’t know what was going to transpire or how long this was going to last. It was hard to know what to even do.
As co-publisher/co-owner of this newspaper, I can tell you Rob and I spent a lot of time out in the parking lot crying and/or freaking out. Could we continue printing a paper? Would we be able to continue paying our employees? Would this business we had worked to build for 17 years simply vanish into thin air? Poof?
This was my post from three years ago...
Now, I read this today and I am like, “Geez, drama queen. Hysterical much? It wasn’t that bad.”
With the benefit of hindsight, from a business perspective, it did not turn out to be “that bad.” And in many ways it served to strengthen our business. But we had no way of knowing that at the time, of course. And I certainly wouldn’t want to go through it again.
I read an article in the Washington Post last week stating researchers had found many of us — those who did not lose a loved one, job or suffer anything else extraordinarily traumatizing — are quickly losing our memories of the pandemic. Mainly because a lot of the days felt monotonous, so it’s hard to remember specific details. It’s just one big blur. And, also, stress has an effect on memory collection and storage.
And I do think that is true to some extent. It’s hard for me to remember feeling the level of stress I felt when writing the above post. (Thankfully.)
But I do remember a lot of the silver linings of COVID quite well. The kindness of friends who helped in many different ways — from buying subscriptions to helping me navigate the PPP and EIDL process to just dropping a bottle of wine on the front porch — when we thought losing this business was a very real possibility.
Getting to see my kids, who like most kids were constantly overscheduled with extra-curriculars and sports until things shut down, get to ride bikes and just be kids. I remember saying, “Once this is over, we are never going back to the days of having something almost every single day of the week.” Hahahahaha. That was cute. I think we may even be more over-scheduled now.
And talking to neighbors out in the yard about what they were going through and having dinners on the back patio with my husband.
It wasn’t all bad, but we were lucky. We ultimately got through it pretty unscathed.
Obviously, many others did not.
But for me, three years later, it almost seems like it never happened. Like it was just some strange dream. Which is really hard to understand, because we all thought nothing would ever be the same.
