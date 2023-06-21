Nick Saban didn’t support a nine-game SEC schedule because he didn’t like the idea of his Alabama Crimson Tide facing Auburn, Tennessee and LSU as its three permanent opponents.
In large part because of that opposition, the league decided to stick with an eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 season when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference.
But while Saban won the battle, he certainly lost the war. Among Alabama’s eight conference games in 2024 are games against Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. So, even fewer conference games didn’t change the issue Saban was hoping to address.
But it gets much more challenging than just that for Alabama. In 2024, the Tide also faces Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
Factoring in non-conference games, the Tide may have the toughest road schedule in the history of college football. (Unless it’s Auburn in 2024. More on that later.)
The Tide’s road games are at Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oklahoma, LSU and Vanderbilt. That’s trips to four of the toughest 20 places to play in the country all in one season.
The home games are against Western Kentucky, South Florida, Mercer, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri and Auburn.
So, to recap, Saban and Alabama will play the three tough SEC opponents that were in dispute plus the two-time defending national champion Georgia and traditional power Oklahoma. This would be a good fact to remember the next time someone suggests Alabama has some undue pull over the SEC brass in Birmingham.
Noticeably missing from the Tide’s slate are the two SEC teams from Mississippi. Alabama and Mississippi State have played for 78 straight years, but that streak will be broken in 2014. This omission is particularly odd because the distance between Tuscaloosa and Starkville is less than any other two campuses in the SEC.
Auburn’s schedule seems more reasonable only because fans have become accustomed to the Tigers having to play Alabama and Georgia every year. But in 2024, the Tigers will face both of those teams on the road.
There is no more daunting starting point than road games against the two teams that have combined to win eight of the last 14 national championships and show no signs of slowing down with championships in each of the last three seasons.
Auburn’s road games in 2024 are against Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky. The home games are against Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Because of Oklahoma and Texas joining the league, Auburn’s scheduled games against LSU, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State won’t be played in 2024. So, that seems to be a fair tradeoff.
The Tigers’ non-conference games in 2024 are California, New Mexico State and Louisiana-Monroe.
Every team in the conference picked up a game against either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024.
The hope is the scheduling solution for 2024 is nothing more than a stopgap. By 2025, a nine-game conference schedule could be implemented. It won’t change that some teams will face incredibly tough opponents, but it would ensure every conference team plays both a home and road game against every other league opponent over a four-year period.
That’s what sharing a conference with 15 other teams should be about.
Whether Alabama’s three permanent opponents should be Auburn, Tennessee and LSU is not the point. For the record, I don’t think Alabama should face LSU every year. It makes much more sense for Mississippi State to be the Tide’s third opponent.
The three permanent opponents for Auburn should be Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The next step in the inevitable scheduling revolution should be for Power 5 teams to only play Division I opponents. No more games against teams like Mercer or Western Carolina.
Until then, it’s enough to look forward to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. The scheduling model may not be perfect, but games against the Sooners and Longhorns will be welcomed by fans around the league.
And it’s only a matter of time before fans of Oklahoma and Texas get the hang of chanting “SEC, SEC” for almost any occasion.
