Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban didn’t support a nine-game SEC schedule because he didn’t like the idea of his Alabama Crimson Tide facing Auburn, Tennessee and LSU as its three permanent opponents.

In large part because of that opposition, the league decided to stick with an eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 season when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.