Dear Editors,

Poor Jeff Poor, either taken in by the misinformation machine or just trolling for attention. Sure, CNN and MSNBC show bias but they also report on actual news. FOX’s business model relies on their entertainers, reporters and guests gleefully broadcasting actual lies — about the 2020 vote results, the severity of the pandemic, the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine, and casting doubt on the “Russia Hoax,” among other issues. (Breaking news: One of Putin’s lackeys just admitted to the coordinated interference of the U.S. election process.)

