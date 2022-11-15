Poor Jeff Poor, either taken in by the misinformation machine or just trolling for attention. Sure, CNN and MSNBC show bias but they also report on actual news. FOX’s business model relies on their entertainers, reporters and guests gleefully broadcasting actual lies — about the 2020 vote results, the severity of the pandemic, the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine, and casting doubt on the “Russia Hoax,” among other issues. (Breaking news: One of Putin’s lackeys just admitted to the coordinated interference of the U.S. election process.)
The FOX machine depends on fear porn to keep people glued to the tube. Just as The Weather Channel depends on hurricanes or at least severe tropical storms to attract viewers, prurient partisan propaganda promotes pillow purchases. Presumably.
Hannity and company, besides giving free rein to the former president’s demented rambling, keep the closed-minded in thrall by telling them only what they already “know” to be true. Don’t take my word for it: In September 2020, political scientists at U.S. universities paid regular FOX viewers to watch CNN. At the end of the study, the researchers found that some of the FOX News watchers changed their minds on a range of key issues, including the U.S. response to the coronavirus and Democrats’ attitude to police. (Google it.)
So, if you come out of the echo chamber once in a while you may realize that crime is not at an all-time high and that global inflation is due to the Invisible Hand of the Free Market picking your pocket. You might notice that snowflakes like Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson and DJTJ forget about individual rights when they whine about cancel culture because someone on the Left chose to deny their platform to the hate squad.
If you are just unhappy that the Democrats inspire better talent to stand up with them, please don’t try to blame it on “cancel culture” or Hollywood. (Kid Rock, heh.) Maybe those people actually love this country and care about American principles like democracy and tolerance and helping those in need. In contrast, the current GOP rewards aggression over dialogue and seems to enjoy when their cult leaders torment the powerless and harass victims. Those behaviors don’t reflect an “edgy” personality, they just make one an a-hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.