There have been a few examples of good-guy-with-a-gun working out for the better, like the bystander who took out the Indiana mall shooter last July and most recently our own Black Friday savior at the Tractor Supply Company.
Dear Editors,
The star in the former incident has been widely acclaimed as a hero and may have saved lives before public safety professionals managed the scene; although he was carrying a firearm in violation of mall policy, the individual had the skills needed for armed-citizen intervention.
For the local Samaritan stopping the shoplifter’s escape, mainstream news reporting barely contains its 2nd Amendment glee while social media is rife with “don’t those idiots know everyone is packing heat in Bama?” comments. (The Lagniappe story by Scott Johnson provides measured reporting of the incident and includes significant background on the repeat offenders.)
What is missing is acknowledgment of the potential danger in our communities from amateur shootouts in public spaces. Was the self-appointed enforcer at TSC aiming for the car tires or trying to shoot an unarmed person fleeing a scene and posing no personal threat? Had he killed the suspect — or an innocent bystander downrange — would there be charges? If he had disabled the driver and the uncontrolled vehicle caused other casualties, would he have any personal liability? Was this a trigger-happy impulse or the calculated response of someone trained in situational awareness, threat assessment and rules of engagement? If other wannabe-heroes are emboldened by the positive outcome, will flak jackets replace N95 masks this shopping season?
Anyone of legal age in Alabama with a little disposable income and a need to compensate can purchase an equalizer with no waiting and no training. It’s likely that the majority of open-carriers in our midst haven’t taken the optional 4-hour basic course that covers little beyond safe gun handling and storage — let alone practices enough to be a proficient marksman. Watching every Clint Eastwood movie and joining the NRA doesn’t substitute for the hundreds of hours of instruction required of law enforcement officers who are empowered to use deadly force in dynamic situations. And even the cops don’t always get it right. (Google “Emantic Bradford.”)
The 2nd Amendment is almost always condensed to just four words, but it begins with “A well-regulated Militia …”
Grand Bay
