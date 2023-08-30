Dear Mrs. Trice:
I read your “A Tale of Two Water Systems” (“Hidden Agenda,” by Ashley Trice, 8/16/23) with great dismay.
While you brush a thin veneer of humor over an imaginary phone conversation between the personified cities of Fairhope and Prichard, the poisonous thrust of the commentary works as a powerful emetic. The piece appears to be cynically racialized by cherry-picking and pitting 90%-plus Black Prichard against nearly 90% White Fairhope. True, a facile resort to a victim/oppressor dichotomy is all the rage in 2023, a lazy fill-in-the-blank narrative to make Marx proud. Even worse, implicitly in the narrative are the illiterate economics of zero-sum game theory: the well-heeled Fairhope retiree from Toledo enjoys an ill-gotten fortune, which was somehow taken from the dinner table of a poor family in Prichard.
Per the phone conversation, Prichard folks have real problems, all of which must be the fault of others — from Adam Smith to the family that moved to Fairhope last week. Fairhope grandees, on the other hand, have only “first-world” problems. They don’t bury their mothers and children, get cancer, cry or bleed. So, when Fairhope struggles with its water supply — due to whatever avoidable and asinine bureaucratic causes — you seize the opportunity to play Grand Marshal in a sniggering parade for the Mystic Misanthropes of Schadenfreude.
For my part, I grew up among gangs and gunfire on Chicago’s west side. After half a century of work and planning, I moved my family to Fairhope; I was not to the manner born. On the Eastern Shore — among my many friends, co-workers, and neighbors — I find some of the most decent and charitable souls I’ve ever met. I love Fairhope, and I feel deep gratitude that my life is blessed for having found it. As we find in every other place and every other populace — including Prichard — Fairhope and Fairhopians are imperfect, but to apologize for their successes would be an affront to the three transcendentals — Goodness, Truth, and Beauty. All of which I have found in uncommon abundance in Fairhope. This warrants celebration and emulation, not resentment and scorn.
Is it fair to ridicule Fairhope’s leadership for mismanaging infrastructure in the face of explosive growth? Yes, quite fair.
Is it just to concern ourselves with the plight found in Prichard? Yes, just … and obligatory.
Neither, however, warrants pitting neighbor against neighbor, class against class, race against race. To do so is an abuse of a newspaper’s First Amendment right, a right that comes with heavy civic responsibility. Having written for a local, independent newspaper for 20 years, I consider that civic responsibility sacrosanct — never more than today, when our social fabric unravels at speed.
Your commentary trespassed against Lagniappe’s civic responsibility in a gratuitous, irresponsible, and dangerous fashion. As publisher and editor, you would do well to reflect and reconsider.
Sincerely,
Anthony Louis Troyke
Fairhope
