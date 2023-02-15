Maybe I spoke too soon.
Just a couple of weeks ago, I, like many other media folks in this state applauded Gov. Kay Ivey for signing Executive Order 734, which was aimed at improving the state’s open records request process.
“From Day 1, a top priority of mine was to restore our people’s faith in their state government,” Ivey said in a statement accompanying the order. “Today, I am still every bit as committed to leading a state government that Alabamians can be proud of — one that is open, honest and transparent. Access to public records is essential to guaranteeing transparency in government, and I am proud to sign this executive order that improves this process as a whole.”
The order set out time restrictions, fee limits and other process guidelines. And though it only pertained to state offices — other municipalities and law enforcement agencies would be allowed to continue a wild, wild West or black hole approach to open records requests – it was at least a step in the right direction.
I said the proof would be in the pudding, but this could be legacy defining for a governor more known for using hokey phrases and appearing in goofy campaign ads wielding firearms. But this could have changed all of that for her in the history books, as it is no secret that access to public records in Alabama is a joke.
But before any pudding proof could even be produced, Ivey’s commitment to “open, honest and transparent” government seemingly went poof, just days after signing her executive order on Jan. 27.
Ivey’s brief flirtation with transparency came to an abrupt halt on Jan. 31 when Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper was able to get an emergency order from the Alabama Supreme Court a day after Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool ordered him to produce text messages and other communications between him and past and present chiefs of staffs of Gov. Ivey in relation to a bridge project in Baldwin County. Cooper says these communications are protected by “executive or deliberative process privilege.” Sadly, Gov. Kay “Transparency” Ivey filed a “friend of the court motion” supporting Cooper’s position.
In his ruling, Judge Pool said there was “scant case law” in Alabama addressing this (shocking!). But for comparison, under federal law, the privilege is only supposed to be invoked if the release of the materials would cause “serious” or “chilling” harm to public or private interests involved.
My guess is most of the time when officials try to use this, it is to prevent embarrassment rather than actual harm. We all know the shade that gets thrown in emails and especially texts. But there are allegations by the bridge company that Cooper has a “personal vendetta” against them, something these communications might be able to shed light on, if that is indeed the case.
But I don’t want to get bogged down in the minutiae of this particular case, because it doesn’t even really matter. We have to think of the bigger picture and the precedent this might set. If the highest court in Alabama ultimately rules these types of communications are indeed part of the “deliberative process,” every public official in the state will be able to hide behind this.
Lagniappe watched this happen when we sued the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for bodycam footage after a deputy shot an unarmed man who was holding a fanny pack, not a weapon. This made its way to the Alabama Supreme Court, and they ruled BCSO didn’t have to turn the footage over because it was considered part of the “investigative” process. Now, every department in the state uses this ruling to deny requests for any similar footage.
This “deliberative process” exemption coupled with the “investigative process” exemption could further codify and ultimately solidify Alabama as the worst state in America for open records. The lights in this state are already painfully dim, this would turn them off completely.
If a public official or staff member puts something in writing – whether in a report, email or text – they should always assume it could become part of the public record. If they want to intelligently discuss, speak “frankly” of even just talk sh*t as part of their “deliberative” process, they should probably go to a parking garage or park. Or maybe even one of the state’s finer watering holes.
As Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker wrote in his dissenting opinion in the Lagniappe-BCSO case, “With one sweeping stroke, today’s decision spells the end of public access to law-enforcement records that are connected in any way to an investigation…after today, as to law enforcement agencies at least, the statute might as well be titled the Closed Records Act.”
He was not wrong.
If a court acts similarly in this matter, this will be the final nail in the coffin.
Gov. Ivey’s office said she will answer this in “the most transparent way – in court.” Another hearing is set for this on Feb. 22, and perhaps we will see then just how dedicated Ivey is to restoring Alabamians faith in their government and making it a state we can all be proud of.
