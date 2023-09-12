It was the greatest dynasty in college football history.
When Nick Saban eventually retires — whether it be a year or a decade from now — he will be regarded as the best to ever do it.
But after losing by 10 points at home to Texas last Saturday night, there’s no way to justify saying the Tide dynasty is still alive.
That distinction now belongs to Georgia or nobody at all. The Bulldogs have won 19 games in a row and the last two national championships. That’s the kind of thing we used to say about Alabama when the dynasty was actually at its peak.
Now, the Tide is not only looking up at Georgia but desperately battling teams like Texas and reigning SEC West champion LSU to claim a spot on the next rung below the champions.
The two most impressive streaks of the Alabama dynasty under Saban — in addition to the incredible six national championships over a 12-year span — are in serious danger of coming to an end in 2023.
The first is that Alabama has been ranked No. 1 at some point during each of the last 13 seasons. It started in 2008 when the Tide reached No. 1 with a perfect regular season before losing to Florida in the SEC Championship Game.
There’s almost no way Alabama will be No. 1 during this regular season. The only logical route to the top is to win the next 11 games, which would include a win in the SEC Championship Game. Of course, a run all the way to the national championship would ensure the streak remains alive. That’s not likely at this point.
The second of the most incredible streaks to be in jeopardy is the run of players who have won at least one national championship. The streak includes every player who has signed with Saban at Alabama and stayed for at least three years.
This season is probably the last try for star juniors Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner and JC Latham. The chances that they will win their national championship rings this year before moving on to the NFL have to be considered slim at this point.
Of course, one loss to a good Texas team doesn’t eliminate Alabama from championship contention. But anyone who has watched the Tide through the first two games would be hard-pressed to say this is a team on its way to a championship.
Jalen Milroe seems like a good young man who is liked and respected by his teammates. He can run great and he can throw great. Unfortunately, running and throwing is only about 20 percent of what it takes to be a successful quarterback.
Bryce Young was the personification of what the other 80 percent looks like in action. He had great anticipation for when a receiver would come open. He had an innate ability to slide in the pocket to avoid rushers. He saw plays unfolding before they actually happened.
Milroe hasn’t shown any of those skills. Quarterback experts say those anticipation skills are hard to teach. Either a player has that unique ability or he doesn’t. Milroe, for all his physical gifts, hasn’t shown to have them.
One loss to a good team in a very entertaining game doesn’t mean the season is over. The Tide lost a September game to Ole Miss in 2015 and still rallied to win the national championship.
The remainder of this regular season includes 10 games in which the Tide would currently be favored. So, all is not lost.
But no two-loss team has ever made the college football playoff, which began in 2004. So, there’s no margin for error.
At this point, it feels like the Tide is trying to find a way to climb back up the mountain where Georgia currently resides instead of maintaining its place among the college football elite.
That’s a strange place to be for an Alabama program that has become accustomed to enjoying the greatest dynasty in the history of the sport.
