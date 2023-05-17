Ask anyone, I’m a huge fan of whales. A few years ago when a stray sperm whale made its way into Mobile Bay, I was as excited as anyone could be. I hoped it would take up residence in our bay and become a mascot of sorts, attacking any whaling ships that might attempt to come into port like our own Moby Dick.
Unfortunately, our visiting sperm whale had to be euthanized and those hopes were dashed.
To quote the Little River Band, “The albatross and the whales, they are my brothers.” It makes for odd family get-togethers, but it’s true. I’m a fan of the gentle giants of the ocean.
I say this to go ahead and pledge my allegiance to whales and preemptively deflect any whale-hugging rage that may result from what I’m about to write about one of the finer examples of environmentalism gone awry I’ve ever seen.
Currently, there’s a petition supported by several environmental groups seeking to have the U.S. Department of Commerce and NOAA Fisheries set a year-round 10-knot speed limit for boats and ships in the northern Gulf of Mexico to protect a very small group of whales. This petition, if acted upon, would apply to all vessels operating in waters between 100 (328 feet) and 400 (1,312 feet) meters deep between Pensacola and Tampa.
In essence, this would turn a huge chunk of the Gulf into a no-wake zone.
The reason advocates are demanding this is to protect Rice’s whale, a species identified just four years ago, of which there are roughly 50 individuals remaining.
“With likely fewer than 100 individuals remaining, Rice’s whales are one of the most endangered whales in the world. Recovery of the species depends upon the protection of each remaining whale,” is how NOAA’s website puts it.
Protecting each remaining whale is a tall order, indeed. And that’s where the go-slow zone comes into play. As someone who’s been hit by a boat prop, I can testify to the fact it really sucks and is highly detrimental to one’s well-being. Keeping the few remaining Rice’s whales from being hit by boats makes sense in terms of helping them possibly gain the numbers where such tragedies aren’t going to bring extinction into the conversation, but is it realistically feasible?
First off, 50 whales scattered across the northern Gulf means they’re already pretty much a needle in a haystack. Should you desire to run over one, it would be a tall order. If the petition is approved it would be an undue burden to make everyone slow down to 11 mph on the off chance you might hit a whale if you’re going 20 mph.
Such limits would be a pain for big ships hauling cargo across the Gulf, but imagine what it would do to commercial fishermen and charter boat captains. It would take a whole lot longer to get back and forth.
Apparently, Rice’s whales swimming around in the Gulf were thought to be Bryde’s whales until 2019 when they were declared genetically and morphologically distinct from Bryde’s. They also immediately became an endangered species.
This all reminds me of my childhood home of Gautier, Mississippi. We didn’t have whale issues, though. For us, it was sandhill cranes. There were lots of sandhill cranes in the Southeast, but for some reason, a small group decided to live in Gautier. Probably because Singing River Mall had two movie theaters and a Spencer’s Gifts, but that’s just a guess.
Regardless of their reasoning, this group of 30-35 cranes chose Gautier and someone eventually decided they were distinct from the other sandhill cranes. Thus the Mississippi Sandhill Crane was born, and so too was the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge in 1975. It was actually the first national wildlife refuge established under the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Save that in the back of your brain for Final Jeopardy!
The refuge takes up about 19,000 acres on the city’s northern side, and at last count, there are now roughly 130 birds there, most of which were bred in captivity.
Yes, that means each bird has about 146 acres of land. Being birds, though, they don’t always stay where they’re supposed to. When I was a reporter in that area, anytime one of these land baron cranes died anywhere it wasn’t supposed to be, it was a news story.
Most of the people in Gautier thought it was ridiculous to set aside so much land for a few cranes, especially since they weren’t really much different from the sandhill cranes that breed all over Canada and winter in Texas and Mexico. I’m not going to blame the failure of the Baskin-Robbins in Gautier on the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge, but I don’t think it helped.
Is Rice’s whale the aquatic version of the Mississippi Sandhill Crane? I’m sure if some people get their way it will be. There’s even talk about petitioning to have the 10-knot zone extended farther west, which would affect local anglers and boaters.
I certainly wish Rice’s whales all the best and I hope one day there are so many of them in the Gulf that we don’t have to worry about running over the ones that don’t get out of the way when they hear a noisy engine coming. But the idea of making huge swaths of the open Gulf into a no-wake zone when the nearest whale might be hundreds of miles away is environmentalism gone wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.