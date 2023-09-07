The first time I laid eyes on Jimmy Buffett it was due to an event nearly worthy of one of his songs. Four of us Spring Hill College students were on Spring Break in 1987, sailing my friend’s father’s pride and joy from Miami to Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
The plan was to dock The Shamrock at the Tiki Bar Marina for the week and live aboard the boat when we weren’t partying in the bar. That was the plan. We actually didn’t sail much at all, puttering along under engine power through the intracoastal waterway. The rum drinks flowed and Jimmy’s “Songs You Know By Heart” was on constant play in the tape deck.
I wasn’t terribly familiar with his music at the time, but my Miami buddy and his girlfriend knew them all, well, by heart, belting them out loudly and even including weird hand signs they’d made up. We passed through a channel in the Keys, heading out into the rough Atlantic to come back into the marina. Somewhere in the midst of all the waves pounding us, the boat’s long daggerboard must have hit the bottom or a chunk of coral hard enough to smack it back up into the keel and punch a hole, but we were oblivious.
Looking for more rum, I climbed down into the cabin and realized I was standing in a foot of water. The Shamrock was going down fast! My buddy radioed ahead and let the marina know the dire situation and we slogged into the dock as the boat was filling with crystal blue-green water. Three big electric pumps were right there and began reversing the tide while a diver swam under and shoved a bunch of cloth in the hole to slow the flow.
My buddy then did what any captain worth his salt would do — checked into a hotel room with his girlfriend leaving me and another guy named Rob to sleep aboard the boat. We two Robs would party in the Tiki Bar and then pass out on the bunks while the cabin slowly filled with water again. I would hang my arm off the bunk and when it got wet, I’d turn on a pump for a little while. It’s a miracle we never woke up on the bottom of the marina.
This threw our plans out of kilter and the girlfriend and another girl who’d driven down decided we should all go to Key West to Jimmy Buffett’s restaurant, the original Margaritaville Café. So we did, again listening to the same 13 songs over the two-hour drive. We got a table in the busy restaurant and the girls could barely contain themselves, convinced Jimmy would be there. I was dubious. Eventually, they disappointedly accepted he wasn’t there.
Looking around, though, I noticed a guy sitting alone in a booth surrounded by pictures of the restaurant’s famous owner. He was eating a hamburger and keeping to himself, dressed in shorts, a shirt and wearing a ball cap that bore the name of a U.S. Navy ship — I can’t remember which. Then I noticed in one of the pictures of Jimmy — with his trademark long hair and thick mustache — where he was wearing the same hat.
“That’s him,” I said casually. “That’s Jimmy Buffett.”
They all looked at me like I was crazy. The girls were especially dismissive. No hair, no mustache, no Jimmy. But a minute or so later, a man sheepishly walked up to Jimmy’s table and said hello. That was quickly followed by half the restaurant. Jimmy greeted his fans for a bit, but eventually managed to pry himself loose and elegantly slip away.
I didn’t really delve into Jimmy’s song catalog until four or five years later when I went to work at The Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. Our two sports editors, Mark Bryant and Curtis Rockwell, were bonafide Parrotheads and determined to introduce me to the “real” Buffett. Curtis played the entire “A1A” album for me from a jukebox while we shot pool one evening and I was hooked. This guy was good!
Curtis even started a Parrothead club in Biloxi and Jimmy was gracious enough to invite the group to a dress rehearsal for his upcoming tour. I wasn’t a club member, but went along to cover the story for the paper. Tough assignment.
It took place in an almost empty Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum. The Parrotheads and Jimmy’s parents were the only audience. His parents were seated on a couch right in front of the stage, and Jimmy and the Coral Reefer Band performed an entire concert for us. It was fantastic.
Curtis brought me backstage to meet Jimmy, and the three of us talked for a bit. I don’t remember what about, but Jimmy was friendly and easygoing. He then stood there and greeted one Parrothead Club member after another, warmly talking to each one, until a few got a little too star-struck for comfort. Once again, he made a quiet, elegant exit.
In a town full of people who actually knew Jimmy, I’m sure my little brushes with greatness aren't particularly noteworthy. But they’ve been on my mind since my wife exclaimed Saturday morning, “Oh no! Jimmy Buffett died!” I can truly say no celebrity passing has ever come close to making me as sad. It feels like I personally lost a friend, and I know many, many people who never met or knew him feel the same way.
Jimmy’s music touched so many people and served as the catalyst for countless friendships. And it wasn’t all just about partying. I’ve certainly had tough times in my life when his most personal, poignant songs were life preservers.
I had long hoped Mobile’s leaders would make a point of honoring our city’s most famous and successful son. He was on the Forbes list of billionaires this year. It never felt like we embraced him the way we should have as a community. I imagined him smiling broadly as we named the new I-10 bridge, the Causeway or the downtown airport after him. Even though he’s gone, he still deserves the honor.
Jimmy made living an extraordinary life look effortless. He was a Renaissance man, a poet, an entertainer, a pilot and a shrewd businessman who seemed like he was always having at least just a little bit more fun than the rest of us. I don’t know that Buffett sold escapism as much as he sold positivity and persistence.
There are so many sly turns of phrase in his songs that feel like small windows into his soul. I’m glad he shared them with us and that we Mobilians can always call him one of our own. He’s made his final elegant exit, and it’s a sadder world without Jimmy Buffett in it, but he left so much to treasure forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.