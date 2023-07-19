“Heat dome” is a phrase you’ve heard this summer to describe a weather pattern that makes millions sweat and suffer. Maybe the first thing that came to mind when you heard heat dome was the TV show from a decade ago called “Under the Dome.”
It was science fiction about a mysterious invisible dome covering a small town, trapping people inside. That does sound a bit like a summer heatwave that sends the masses indoors to climate-controlled spaces.
With less heat lately, and a lot more thunder, maybe the 1985 movie “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” floated through your thoughts. Was Max mad because of the dome or because of the thunder? Max’s battles were like being stuck in a terrordome. Welcome to the Terrordome. If it were a terrifying heatwave, it would be a public enemy. Is the heat dome what forms when the New Orleans Saints have a winning streak in the Superdome? I’m sure it would get pretty hot in there if the air conditioning went out. None of that is the heat dome that reporters and meteorologists talk about.
A heat dome is simply a contemporary phrase to describe what years ago was just called a heatwave or a stagnant ridge of high pressure. Where does the dome come into play? High pressure is a mass of air that has uniform properties of temperature and moisture. It is like a bubble of air, sitting over a region. Air has weight and the weight of the bubble of air flattens the bottom part to the ground. Since the bottom is flattened and the top remains rounded, if you look at weather charts at different altitudes or in 3D, high-pressure resembles a dome. Winter high-pressure that slides into the U.S. from the Arctic is an Arctic or polar outbreak, sometimes called a cold dome. Summer high-pressure that builds and sits over any region of the U.S. is a heat dome or just plain heatwave.
The atmospheric antithesis of a high-pressure dome would be a low-pressure bowl. In a large low-pressure storm system, the air is warm and humid in part of it and cold and dry in the other part. It separates high-pressure air masses, so it’s not uniform. If it’s a tropical system, there is more consistency to it, but that low-pressure does have gradations of wind where the wind is strongest near the middle and weaker as you move away from the center.
Like all things in language, the lexicon keeps on growing, pushed forward by poetic writers and the lightning speed of social media, magnifying things that sound clever. Not all the words and phrases describing weather are scientific or accurate for that matter. When the heat dome for us flips upside down, it becomes a bowl of standing water.
