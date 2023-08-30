I walked away from the first week of high school football with a renewed love of what a wonderful sport and character-building activity it is. But the opening week also shined a spotlight on how the threat of violence has changed every facet of our lives for the worse.
Thursday night I was on The Hill at Spanish Fort, where Fairhope rallied from two touchdowns behind in the fourth quarter to claim a 17-14 win.
Everything about game day at Spanish Fort is awesome, beginning with the traditionally excellent play on the field but also including the smells coming from one of the greatest concession stands in the state, the body-painted student section and their creative cheers, the band, the cheerleaders and even the pregame program that recognizes someone young who is hoping to grow up to be a Toro or someone older who has already begun contributing to the school as an adult.
Spanish Fort controlled the game for most of the night, but Fairhope played great defense for long enough until the offense could score two late touchdowns and pull out the win.
Talking to Desmond Thomas and Preston Godfrey after the game, it was impossible not to share in their joy for what they had accomplished. Thomas and Godfrey scored the two touchdowns, but they were just two of the stars for the Pirates.
Godfrey, who Fairhope coach Tim Carter nicknamed “the future mayor of Fairhope” was all smiles as he told me how much it meant to him to be part of the team.
The following night I was at Saraland for one of the most high-profile high school games in the country. A capacity crowd and ESPN broadcast crew watched as the state-champion Spartans beat Lipscomb Academy 31-30 in overtime. The victory was important for Saraland but also the entire state, as one of Alabama’s best teams beat the best team from Tennessee.
Lipscomb’s quarterback is Deuce Knight, who moved to Nashville from Lucedale, Miss., to join the Mustangs. Knight epitomizes how a nice young man matures into manhood with the help of the lessons learned on the field. Knight is 6-foot-5 and headed for greatness as an athlete. But he still shows a full set of braces on his teeth when he smiles and said more than 40 family members and friends had come to the game to support him.
The headline game Saturday night took place at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium, where Vigor defeated Mattie T. Blount. No two communities exemplify the spirit of high school football the way the opposing sides in the “Battle of Prichard” do. A huge crowd not only enjoyed the game but also a day of tailgating.
Unfortunately, Ladd-Peebles Stadium was one of at least four stadiums where the positive things happening on the field were interrupted by what was happening off of it.
Friday near Birmingham, a Hueytown High School assistant coach tackled a 16-year-old who authorities said brought a gun to the game against Ramsay.
In North Alabama, a “major disruption” led to the stadium being cleared in a game between Hazel Green and Sparkman.
Fairview’s game against Columbia was marred by several incidents, including a fight in the stands that led to an injury.
At Ladd-Peebles Stadium, apparently, there wasn’t even reason for widespread concern. Reportedly, a fight in a bathroom led to some people running away, which was cause for concern for others.
You can’t blame those fans for being on high alert. But it is such a shame that anything that happens off of the field in any way overshadows all the positive stories of kids working hard and doing the right thing.
We all need to remember to keep celebrating what is right about high school sports. The examples at Vigor, Blount, Fairhope, Spanish Fort and Saraland are plentiful.
Hopefully, Week 2 of the season will showcase many more of those stories and none of the off-field incidents that take away from their success stories.
Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.
