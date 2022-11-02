Next week, from sea to shining sea, we will all head to the polls to vote in the midterms. In Alabama, it almost seems like a waste of time. I said ALMOST. You should always vote but since Alabama is a ruby-red state, it is pretty much a foregone conclusion the Republican nominee, save a few races, will win. And recent polls seem to back that up. As does the amount of money being spent, or actually, not being spent. You may have even forgotten we are having an election because political advertising is virtually non-existent, except for the ads that bleed over because we share a little bit of the media market with the Florida Panhandle. A far cry from the primary when we were inundated with ads on the airwaves.
Depending on your political leanings, you are either just fine with this or disgusted by the one-sidedness of it all. I am not here to change your mind about that or your opinions on the candidates or their political affiliations. I am pretty sure you know where you stand. In this awful, terrible, polarized world we live in, I want to try and find something we can all be proud of on this ballot. That is no easy feat. But ladies, I will have to say, there is a whole lot of girl power to be found. Some of it is even history-making.
You may absolutely love Gov. MeMaw or think her “high-steppin’” turkey ads are about the most ridiculous thing you have ever seen, but Kay Ellen Ivey is about to “high step” her way right into the Alabama history books. She wasn’t the first female governor. Lurleen B. Wallace, who was elected in 1967, holds that distinction, but LBW was really only a placeholder for her husband, Gov. George Wallace. Back then, the governor could not hold consecutive terms, so before his first term ended, he came up with a plan: She would run for the office next, but he would still be the de facto governor. So she was technically the first female governor but it’s a little sketch.
Another not-so-fun fact, as of now, LBW is also the only female governor in U.S. history to die in office, which possibly could have been prevented. She died of cancer, a cancer her husband learned about years before, after their last child was delivered via C-section. According to multiple media reports and Wallace profiles, the doctor biopsied some suspicious tissue he observed during delivery and told her husband about it but not her, which was pretty common at the time. George Wallace insisted she not be told, and she never had any follow-up care for it, until other symptoms arose four years later.
So one could argue Gov. Ivey is the real first female governor — at least the first one not to be operating under her husband’s direction. But without question, since Ivey became governor after the whole Robert Bentley “Luv Gov” saga and was then elected for two terms, she will be the longest continually serving governor in Alabama history, if she wins next week. George Wallace will still hold the record for longest-serving governor with 16 years, just not consecutively.
If Katie Britt wins her bid for U.S. Senate, as expected, she will be the first woman in Alabama history elected to the U.S. Senate. There have been two other female senators from Alabama but they were both appointed. Dixie Bibb Graves was the first. She was appointed by her husband, Gov. Bibb Graves, to fill the seat of Sen. Hugo Black, who resigned to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Maryon Pittman Allen was the second, as she was appointed to finish the term of her husband, James Allen, who died in 1978.
A little closer to home and on the other side of the political aisle, State Senator Vivian Davis Figures started representing the 33rd district in 1997 and has served in this role ever since. She is facing a tougher election than usual due to redistricting against Republican challenger Pete Riehm. But win or lose, she will still hold the distinction as the longest-serving female in the history of the Alabama Senate. She is also the first African American female to be elected to the state senate from Mobile County. In 2012, when she was selected as floor leader by the Democrats, she was the first woman to hold that position, either in the minority or majority.
So, if you happen to be standing in a long line waiting to vote, perhaps you can throw out some of these stats or maybe they will just come in handy at your next bar trivia night (although I kind of doubt it).
In any case, just remember, while this particular general election may seem a little inconsequential, it could still be one for the record books.
Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in commun
