By Gabriel Tynes

Next week, from sea to shining sea, we will all head to the polls to vote in the midterms. In Alabama, it almost seems like a waste of time. I said ALMOST. You should always vote but since Alabama is a ruby-red state, it is pretty much a foregone conclusion the Republican nominee, save a few races, will win. And recent polls seem to back that up. As does the amount of money being spent, or actually, not being spent. You may have even forgotten we are having an election because political advertising is virtually non-existent, except for the ads that bleed over because we share a little bit of the media market with the Florida Panhandle. A far cry from the primary when we were inundated with ads on the airwaves.

Depending on your political leanings, you are either just fine with this or disgusted by the one-sidedness of it all. I am not here to change your mind about that or your opinions on the candidates or their political affiliations. I am pretty sure you know where you stand. In this awful, terrible, polarized world we live in, I want to try and find something we can all be proud of on this ballot. That is no easy feat. But ladies, I will have to say, there is a whole lot of girl power to be found. Some of it is even history-making.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

