hole punch cloud

Hole punch cloud

 Alan Sealls

What the hole is that?! The cloud seems to have a big hole in it. Did an alien spacecraft do that? No. One of the many manifestations of clouds can cause pause, wonderment, confusion or even needless worry for some people. It’s just a hole in a layer of altocumulus clouds.

The nickname is “hole punch cloud” because it looks like a giant hole puncher was used to clear out a circle. Its technical name, “Cavum,” has a Latin origin, translating to cave or cavity. It’s also known as a dissipation hole or a fallstreak hole. That is a lot of names for a hole.

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.

