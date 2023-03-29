What the hole is that?! The cloud seems to have a big hole in it. Did an alien spacecraft do that? No. One of the many manifestations of clouds can cause pause, wonderment, confusion or even needless worry for some people. It’s just a hole in a layer of altocumulus clouds.
The nickname is “hole punch cloud” because it looks like a giant hole puncher was used to clear out a circle. Its technical name, “Cavum,” has a Latin origin, translating to cave or cavity. It’s also known as a dissipation hole or a fallstreak hole. That is a lot of names for a hole.
Like many things that happen in the sky on the Gulf Coast, these are common, but you have to be at the right place at the right time, looking for it, to notice something that forms, morphs and drifts away. Hole punch clouds start as a sheet of middle-level clouds, made of water droplets that are actually below freezing. Those are altocumulus clouds that could be between four and six miles above the ground, where the air temperature is not only below freezing, it is far below zero. Yes, in the atmosphere, water can exist as a liquid below freezing. That’s called supercooled.
Those supercooled water droplets are perfectly peaceful and happy until an airplane flies through. At that point, the water droplets are upset and instantly freeze into ice crystals. If the plane moves through the layer of altocumulus clouds at a sharp angle, it creates a cascading process where ice crystals form, and then nearby water droplets freeze to ice crystals, eating out a circle in the clouds. The ice crystals fall in streaks which evaporate before reaching the ground.
If an airplane flies for a long time at the same level of the layer of altocumulus clouds, instead of creating a circle, it creates a channel of ice crystals known as an ice channel or ice canal. These also drift silently with the wind. Ice canals and hole punch clouds appear around the world and are more numerous in high-traffic air corridors, like the one over the Gulf Coast. You’ll hear conspiracy theories that these holes in sheets of clouds are supposedly clandestine weather modification operations. Holey sheet! The science I’ve laid out here is the “hole” truth and nothing but the truth.
Shameless self-promotion: Head over to the Marx Library at the University of South Alabama to see my photo exhibit, which has more examples of hole punch clouds, fogbows, brilliant sunsets and many other fascinating and intriguing things present in the atmosphere. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and runs through April 27. For easier parking, since there is construction there, go after 5 p.m. or go on weekends.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.