The wife and I got a chance to go down to Mexico for five days last week and spent some time unplugging and relaxing.
Meanwhile, the world kept spinning and strange-to-bizarre events continued taking place. Tops on that list, of course, was the Chinese spy balloon situation. The story of a high-altitude balloon carrying a payload the size of three school buses slowly drifting over the U.S. to spy on our cornfields clearly captivated the nation.
After it was shot down by an F-22, I’m expecting the next “Top Gun” installment to involve Maverick’s jet being outfitted with a huge needle for his harrowing confrontation with a balloon. Look for “Top Gun: Hell or High Altitude” by next summer.
Of course, we also came back to some of our own Alabama-style silliness that may not be F-22 worthy, but definitely involves ballooning problems and at least a bit of hot air. (See what I did there?)
It seems like just a few of weeks ago — because it was — when we media types were heaping praise on Gov. Kay Ivey for signing an executive order requiring executive branch agencies to get their acts together in providing open records. She gave them 90 days to get proper record request forms online and to set prices and time limits for searches, among other things. Ivey’s been spitting out executive orders like a Pez dispenser on meth since being inaugurated for her second full term, but this is the one all of us news types loved.
Open records get me as patriotically excited as watching a blown up Chinese spy balloon plunge into the ocean. As you’re probably aware by now, open records requests in Alabama being granted are practically as rare as spy balloons — maybe rarer. So we’re all, like, “Yay, Ivey!” for once.
Imagine my disappointment, though, upon returning to find out the governor’s office had been actively trying to get the state Supreme Court to block emails and text messages between Alabama Department Transportation John Cooper and Ivey’s current and former chiefs of staff regarding a bridge being planned in Gulf Shores. So much for all that open records mumbo jumbo.
The basic gist of the story here is the people who own the toll bridge in Orange Beach, are suing ALDOT’s Cooper for allegedly having a vendetta against them and trying to bankrupt their company by allowing another bridge to be built in Gulf Shores. As part of their fact finding, attorneys for the bridge company want to see email and texts between Cooper and Ivey’s office.
While it may sound like an invasion of privacy, government emails and texts are generally considered public record, which is why at the end of January, a Montgomery County circuit judge ordered Cooper to turn over the records he had withheld during the discovery process. But Cooper appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court, which, in its usual fashion, came down hard on the side of secrecy and opacity. The court approved an emergency order to allow Cooper to continue withholding those documents as they were protected by “executive or deliberative process privilege.”
What’s that mean? Essentially it sounds like once again — much as they did with police body camera footage — the state Supreme Court has drawn a roadmap for public officials to follow when looking for a legal argument to deny public records. “Um, that is part of my deliberative process. Now go away!”
Instead of embracing the spirit of her open records executive order, Ivey’s office filed a friend-of-the-court brief encouraging the Supremes to back Cooper’s argument — which they did. Way to set an example, Kay.
Hitting the ground in Mobile also brought more on the story of the Orange Beach City Schools’ (OBCS) problem with owing the state Department of Education $4.6 million. As we reported a few weeks ago, the new school system has an issue with its 10-mill match for the state’s Foundation Program.
Without getting too technical, the program sends districts money from the state, but requires them to match that money based upon a formula that largely depends upon attendance figures and property values. Unfortunately for Orange Beach, its high-property-value-low-attendance ratio puts it in the unique position of owing the state money.
While this problem has been written and broadcast about previously, the appearance of a letter from State Department of Education Superintendent Eric Mackey essentially smacking down OBCS’ attempts to have its involvement with the Foundation Program waived apparently made some folks in Orange Beach jumpy. They jacked around withholding the letter from Lagniappe for a month and never honored our request for the original letter written to Mackey by their board attorney.
But we eventually got all of that from other places, and it seems pretty clear the system was — at best — very quickly aware after last March’s vote creating it that a problem existed. Lagniappe reporter Brady Petree jumped into the hot tub time machine this week and went back to 2014 when OB was first contemplating its own school system and found the issue was front and center then.
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon got into a pretty big tizzy about our coverage of this issue a few weeks ago, going on the radio and denouncing it as clickbait and denying they’d know about it ahead of time, among other things. But after reading the letters and looking at what happened eight years ago, it’s nearly impossible to believe his claims that he and the City Council were unaware of this problem before the vote was cast last March.
Kennon claims it never came up before last year’s vote, and maybe that’s a way of trying to absolve themselves. No one brought it up, so it must not be a problem. That would have to be purposeful, though, unless he and the council are all suffering from severe memory loss.
After reading the school system’s letter to the state, as well as what was presented to the mayor and council eight years ago, it sure looks like they absolutely should have known there would be a problem with the Foundation Program, or have been curious enough to ask if it was still an issue. That probably explains why the vote to form the school was ramrodded through without public comment and only showed up on the agenda hours before it took place. Why risk having someone say, “Hey remember what they said eight years ago?”
Maybe it’ll all work out fine for OBCS, but that’s not the point. Hiding the problem from the public to get what you want is no way to run city government. Sometimes you get your balloon popped doing that kind of thing.
