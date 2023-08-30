Summer heat can make any of us a little hot under the collar, or in the shoes, or around the hips, or in other places I can’t mention. The miserable feeling when you can’t cool down compounds over time and takes a toll on your temper and attitude, your physical health and your utility bill. Be cool.
I got a question from a man who was steaming that we TV broadcasters give a heat index. He felt it was a deficient number that didn’t account for wind, sunlight and whether someone was on blacktop or a roof. He said to just tell him the temperature and humidity and he would figure out the rest. If I were to only give temperature and humidity, that would be like me giving just wind and pressure for a hurricane and expecting you to figure out storm surge.
Here's what you need to know about the heat index. In the United States, it is used by local, state and federal agencies and entities as a decision-making tool for public safety. It is based on research on the combination of air temperature and humidity, and how that makes a typical person feel. High humidity gets in the way of your body’s natural cooling process. It does not let your sweat evaporate efficiently, causing your body temperature to increase. An overheated body can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat takes more lives than any of the other weather threats we face. That’s why we use heat index.
Like air temperature, heat index is measured in the shade. The heat index is a baseline number the public can relate to. It is not an absolute number for everyone. Heat index does not account for wind, direct sun, skin color, age, physiology, the type and color of clothes you are wearing and how acclimated you are to heat. Just like air temperature, every person has to make an adjustment for who they are, where they are and what they are doing.
At high temperature and humidity, wind does not do much to cool you down. Wind is a bigger deal in winter than in summer because it takes away body heat, which may lead to hypothermia. The hot season threat is hyperthermia, rather than hypothermia.
There are other heat impact tools and guides. Those are certainly better for specific outdoor occupations and endeavors. Some use different scales and reference points, but they are not necessarily as intuitive to the average person as a heat index is. Those other indices don’t apply to the majority of people, and more importantly, each of us is in a different environment that can change every few minutes. There is no one-size-fits-all, but this summer’s record heat has certainly given all of us fits.
Alan Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.
