Heat

 Alan Sealls Weatherthings

Summer heat can make any of us a little hot under the collar, or in the shoes, or around the hips, or in other places I can’t mention. The miserable feeling when you can’t cool down compounds over time and takes a toll on your temper and attitude, your physical health and your utility bill. Be cool. 

I got a question from a man who was steaming that we TV broadcasters give a heat index. He felt it was a deficient number that didn’t account for wind, sunlight and whether someone was on blacktop or a roof. He said to just tell him the temperature and humidity and he would figure out the rest. If I were to only give temperature and humidity, that would be like me giving just wind and pressure for a hurricane and expecting you to figure out storm surge.

Alan Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.

