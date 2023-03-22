Some Democrats and a sizable portion of Republicans (albeit not a clear majority) want to end Alabama’s tax on groceries — groceries defined as SNAP-eligible food.
“You shouldn’t tax food!” they proclaim.
Fair enough. There is something unseemly from a policy perspective in taxing a necessity.
How did we get here in the first place?
Alabama’s tax code is a product of the power wielded by farmers and foresters in Montgomery over the last century. Those interests own large tracts of land throughout Alabama, so they’ve traditionally used their influence to keep property taxes low.
The tradeoff is higher taxes in other areas, primarily sales and income taxes.
Could they revamp the tax code to bring more balance? Of course, every county and municipal government would be forced to retool their tax codes.
Local taxation is primarily a reaction to state taxation. If policymakers tinkered with altering the state’s tax structure, 67 counties and 461 municipalities could be impacted.
What if Alabama ended its grocery tax? What is to stop any of those municipal governments from raising sales taxes and pretending nothing ever happened?
Just pass a law forbidding a sales tax hike. OK, but you see how complicated this becomes.
One of the complaints you hear from conservatives is America’s progressive taxation system puts the majority of the burden on a small fraction of the population.
According to the National Taxpayers Union, the top 50 percent of income earners in 2020 paid 90 percent of federal income taxes. The top 10 percent of income earners paid 50 percent of the federal income taxes levied. The top 1 percent paid 22 percent of overall income taxes.
You get the idea.
With a consumption tax, everyone pays into the system regardless of income.
Consider that at the state level. Not everyone owns property, but everyone shops at a grocery store. Most everyone buys gasoline.
This may not be popular, but a supposedly immoral grocery tax is the only way to force everyone in society to pay into the system.
Illegal immigrants, unemployed, low-income earners — those typically not hit with income or property taxes pay into the system.
Is it reasonable to expect everyone in society to have some skin in the game, or should we think of the Alabama tax code as nothing more than a mechanism for wealth redistribution?
Another problem our state elected officials will have to deal with at some point is the growth of government at the state level.
According to data compiled by the Alabama Policy Institute, Alabama has outpaced the liberal strongholds of California and New York state with the growth of government. Alabama has increased government spending by 35 percent, while California has grown by 30 percent and New York state at 26 percent.
Remember Alabama has Republican constitutional officeholders from top to bottom and a State Legislature with a Republican supermajority in both chambers.
Yet, our state is a far cry from resembling the brainchild of Friedrich Hayek and William F. Buckley.
Historically, Alabama has suffered with bouts of proration, meaning past State Legislatures under Democrat control over-budgeted and underfunded, forcing state agencies to cut where they could.
A built-in accountability mechanism forced the government to determine what it could and could not live without.
To Republicans’ credit, the state has avoided proration since they took total control over Montgomery in 2011.
What Republican lawmakers have done is grown government responsibly with rainy-day accounts flush with cash and taking on more than ever has.
The expansion of government has shown up in subtle places — efforts for limitless economic incentives, endless broadband internet initiatives and a direct role in the construction of local water and sewer projects.
What’s next? Medicaid expansion? More gambling?
That’s not to say those are not worthy endeavors without merit, nor is it to say the Legislature is kowtowing to some woke lefty idealism.
However, this expansion of government is not conservative, either.
This Republican supermajority is clearly headed in the direction of using more government to achieve ends it sees as beneficial to the entire state, and there is no reason to think that will change anytime soon. That gets us back to how to finance this benevolent role the state government has determined best for our future.
If Alabamians prefer this system of government, and there is no indication otherwise based on election results, we still have to pay for it.
Yes, all the rural broadband, red carpet for industry, math and reading coaches, and water and sewer systems cost money.
There is no denying the benefits of those projects. Granted, the tax revenue financing these initiatives comes from sales, property and income taxes.
However, for the sake of this argument, if we are going to stake Alabama’s success on state government initiatives, does it not make sense for everyone to have buy-in, and the best opportunity for that is sales tax?
The moral of this story is if we wanted no taxation on groceries, then let’s figure out what we can do without from state government and not try to make up for it with another revenue source.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.