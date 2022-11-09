With recent Atlantic hurricanes and recent local tornadoes, did you notice that the official storm wind speed is frequently a multiple of 5 mph? That’s because peak storm wind anywhere — but not everywhere — within a storm is estimated, not directly measured. We round up or down to a digestible number. A hurricane or tropical storm can easily cover tens and tens of thousands of square miles. Wind will vary tremendously even within a single square mile. You would have to blanket every acre of land, lake, bay and ocean with weather sensors to be able to directly measure wind. For the typical tiny tornado we track around here, even a single weather sensor for every acre would still often miss the highest wind.
Tornado wind speeds are estimated, after the fact, in small part from what radar showed, but mostly from the amount of damage done. For tropical systems, the wind speed estimation comes from data that includes government and citizen weather stations on the ground, weather balloons, radar when a storm is near or over land, hurricane hunters, buoy reports and ship reports. Satellite is critical over oceans. Meteorologists use the storm size and shape, the height of the clouds and sparse ship and buoy reports to estimate wind, through extrapolation and interpolation, using basic principles of physics. Estimating the highest wind in a hurricane is like randomly measuring the height of 10 percent of trees in a forest and then using that data to estimate the height of the tallest tree.
For hurricanes, tropical storms and even tornadoes, it’s possible that the wind at a single point can be higher than the “official” status, although at nearly all points it is always lower. Very few locations experience the highest wind that you may hear about.
On the other hand, wind speeds that you hear for a city or an exact location during a hurricane are directly measured, often at airports, while the “official” wind speed assigned to the hurricane as it is happening is preliminary. After the storm, new data may arise (due to earlier failed communications or data that was recorded but never available to the public) or it might come to light that a weather station was not properly calibrated, and that can lead to adjusted values. Some of those adjustments are also made after a damage assessment is completed since the degree of damage to types of structures relates to what the wind would have been. It’s similar to how police officers can estimate how fast a vehicle was going based on how it survived a collision. That’s why Hurricanes Andrew and Michael were upgraded from Category 4s to Category 5s after they happened. It’s also why additional tornadoes were confirmed days after the swarm of tornadoes we had on Oct. 29.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile.
