With recent Atlantic hurricanes and recent local tornadoes, did you notice that the official storm wind speed is frequently a multiple of 5 mph? That’s because peak storm wind anywhere — but not everywhere — within a storm is estimated, not directly measured. We round up or down to a digestible number. A hurricane or tropical storm can easily cover tens and tens of thousands of square miles. Wind will vary tremendously even within a single square mile. You would have to blanket every acre of land, lake, bay and ocean with weather sensors to be able to directly measure wind. For the typical tiny tornado we track around here, even a single weather sensor for every acre would still often miss the highest wind.

Tornado wind speeds are estimated, after the fact, in small part from what radar showed, but mostly from the amount of damage done. For tropical systems, the wind speed estimation comes from data that includes government and citizen weather stations on the ground, weather balloons, radar when a storm is near or over land, hurricane hunters, buoy reports and ship reports. Satellite is critical over oceans. Meteorologists use the storm size and shape, the height of the clouds and sparse ship and buoy reports to estimate wind, through extrapolation and interpolation, using basic principles of physics. Estimating the highest wind in a hurricane is like randomly measuring the height of 10 percent of trees in a forest and then using that data to estimate the height of the tallest tree.

