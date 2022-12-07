You can look back at Senator Richard Shelby’s five decades of public service — from his time in the Alabama Senate through the upper echelons of power in Washington, D.C. — and name many of his accomplishments.
Shelby was an instrumental part of Birmingham’s economic transition from a steel industry-heavy economy to health care. By securing funding for the University of Alabama System to go to UAB, he helped stave off an economic calamity that could have been much worse as the steel industry made its way overseas.
He also took Huntsville, which was unquestionably a federal town at the time, and made it more so by bolstering the Redstone Arsenal, increasing the presence of the defense industry in the Rocket City, bringing part of the FBI to Huntsville and expanding NASA’s footprint.
In Mobile, he’ll be remembered for expanding the port and possibly the presence of Austal USA and Airbus.
Yes, that is quite a legacy for a lawmaker. It has the mouthpieces for the Big Mules in the state proclaiming, “I declare, what shall we ever do without Richard Craig Shelby in our lives?!”
But wait, there’s more.
Perhaps more than anything the federal government has done in the past 40 years — more significant than any farm bill, defense appropriation, transportation bill or HUD grant for the Dairy Queen on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa — was the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Objectively, the legislation offered some an opportunity to have health insurance coverage who otherwise could not have afforded it any other way. It did not come cheap, but Democrats in 2009 decided under then-President Barack Obama and majorities in both chambers of Congress, the time was right to begin overhauling the American health care system.
Overhaul? Yes, Obamacare was a good first step in that direction for Democrats. If you believe health care is a right, as many do, then the government’s role from a financial standpoint has to be expanded. Essentially, the Affordable Care Act did that.
However, just because a presumably well-intentioned federal government did it does not mean the laws of economics do not apply.
If you suddenly have an influx of customers able to purchase a product they were not able to before, it puts a strain on supply. Regardless of what some may think, health care resources are finite — a personnel shortage, a lack of facilities and out-of-control cost increases.
If you had health care coverage before the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, it got more expensive. If you got it through your employer, that meant less in your paycheck. If you were self-employed and had to buy it directly from a provider, it was way more expensive for those who did not qualify for the subsidy.
The response from Democrat chieftains: Deal with it. We must help the poor, and you must pay your fair share.
They took some hits in elections. First came the 2010 midterms wave, but all voters offered was the U.S. House of Representatives (sound familiar?) and Republicans could do little to backtrack on Obamacare.
Now you’re probably thinking, what does this have to do with Richard Shelby?
Republicans’ opportunity came after the 2016 elections. The GOP had the White House, Senate and House on Donald Trump’s coattails. They were not supposed to, but they did.
After dozens of failed, pointless attempts to repeal Obamacare by House Republicans since the beginning of 2011, the GOP finally had the votes to do something.
Well, almost.
After Trump was elected, he appointed then-U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions as his attorney general. The Senate vacancy was filled by Luther Strange, appointed by then-Gov. Robert Bentley.
Such as Alabama politics goes, that was unacceptable to many — a disgraced governor determining who represents the state in the U.S. Senate did not seem right, so Bentley’s successor, Kay Ivey, called a special election.
For whatever reason, Republicans hesitated those first two years of Trump’s presidency attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
In August 2018, they were finally able to piece together the so-called “skinny repeal,” which would have eliminated the government’s mandate you have health insurance, which survived numerous legal challenges.
And late the evening of the vote, in one of his last acts, then-Sen. John McCain walked out on the floor and flashed a thumb-down motion, leading to a cheer from Democrats, which killed the “skinny repeal” effort.
Also voting “no” on the repeal was Sen. Doug Jones, who had assumed office earlier that year after defeating former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a December 2017 special election.
Perhaps we’ll never know why, but Shelby decided to make it public that he would not vote for Moore. On national TV, he said he would vote for a “distinguished Republican.”
Last week, in an excellent interview conducted by AL.com’s John Sharp, Shelby discussed that decision.
“I wrote in a name of a distinguished Republican,” Shelby said. “I never said [who]. I won’t say it today. It was a distinguished Republican and someone who I have a lot of respect for. So, I knew I would not vote for Doug Jones, although I like Doug Jones. He’s a friend and I’ve known him a long time and I worked with him up here. I think rightfully so that Roy Moore was just too much. He would not have been good for the Republican Party up here, and he would not have been good for Alabama in the long run. So, I did what I did. I think it made a difference.”
Even though the decision likely violated numerous Republican Party bylaws, Shelby is sticking with his decision to not support Moore in a very close election decided on the margins.
Perhaps he is right to say Moore would have embarrassed the state. But you cannot help but wonder how different America might be if Republicans had that one needed vote in Roy Moore to repeal Obamacare.
