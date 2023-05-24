Forget the calendar — hurricane season already started. The National Hurricane Center recently found that the first tropical system of the year had actually formed in mid-January, off the Middle Atlantic Coast. Hurricane Center forecasters regularly reanalyze past data to create a complete and correct record for a historical database that helps in forecasting. Contrary to conspiracy chatter on social media, this is a routine process of trying to get the facts, just like scientists might undertake an autopsy of an ancient mummy.
In January, a hybrid low-pressure storm and tropical storm formed from what was a regular low-pressure system. It was not given a name, but it is now designated Subtropical Depression 1. How was it missed? It formed in a wintertime pattern, which is not something in which you look for a tropical storm! The Hurricane Center analyzed it at the time with tropical storm-force winds, but not with the structure that would have put it in the class of tropical. Have there been tropical storms and hurricanes in January? Yes. Does it change anything about the rest of the hurricane season? No.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
