No one likes to pay their electric bill. But it is one of those things we all have to do at some point in our lives.
We hate it even more in hot summers and cold winters. But hey, that is the price for comfort.
All my life, I have heard people gripe about Alabama Power and just how, as a power company with no competition, they wield so much power in this state politically.
That is just sour grapes over having to pay the power bill, right? So it seemed, but I could have been wrong.
Very early on during my time in Alabama public schools, our classrooms were visited by reps from Alabama Power. They brought coloring books featuring Louie the Lightning Bug and other cool things brandishing the Alabama Power logo.
It was all about electricity and safety!
This was only reinforced by the commercials during Saturday morning cartoons featuring the aforementioned Louie the Lightning Bug.
♪♫♪You gotta play it safe around powerlines♪♫♪
Once in high school, the Alabama Power reps were very career oriented. They offered suggestions for getting a lineman job or what you should study in college to work for a power company.
Recently it occurred to me the idea was not just to reinforce electricity safety or career development, both of which were honorable endeavors. They wanted to establish Alabama Power as a positive brand and as a force for good.
Maybe they succeeded with me.
Every small town — unless you live where there is a PowerSouth Electric Co-Op in South Alabama or the Tennessee Valley Authority in North Alabama — had an Alabama Power storefront where you could pay your power bill or finance an electric appliance.
Everyone knew someone who worked for the power company.
It was iconic in this state in some sense and goes back for more than 100 years. Early 20th century newspapers in this state touted the virtue of Alabama Power.
The power company, strangely, is as Alabama as “Bear” Bryant Coca-Cola bottles, Country Boy Eddie and Golden Flake potato chips.
Over the last couple of decades, Alabama Power’s reputation in our part of the state has taken a hit because of the way it decided to handle the coal ash at the Barry Steam Plant, enabled by the incredible political power the entity yields.
Nonetheless, the supposed regulated utility did it how it wanted to, customers and environmentalists be damned.
Alabama Power seemed to have weathered that controversy, at least so far. That is to be continued.
Then, there is this weird story from the Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Blunt last week.
For years, Alabama Power has employed the services of Matrix LLC, a Montgomery-based political consulting firm led by Joe Perkins, a man, who, as legend has it, is something of the makings of a comic villain and Lee Atwater rolled into one.
“The Devil works hard, but Joe Perkins works harder,” is a saying around the hallways in the state capital.
The Journal and other outlets reported how Matrix’s services were used to spy on Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning and his girlfriend.
Why would they do that? Isn’t Perkins the dirty tricks guy for Alabama Power? Are they spying on themselves? This is all too weird.
As it turned out, as alleged in the Journal story, former Matrix executive Jeff Pitts, Perkins and then-Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite were “concerned that consolidating resources” in a proposed restructuring of what, at the time, was a financially beleaguered company would result in job losses and changes in succession planning.
If this were just some Fortune 500 company it probably would not matter. Internal company politics run amuck. What concern should it be to us?
Crosswhite abruptly announced his retirement last year. Southern Company claimed this alleged spying episode had nothing to do with that retirement.
OK.
As a publicly regulated utility with a protected monopoly and a guaranteed profit, maybe it is time regulators started asking some questions.
Even with Crosswhite gone and these being just “allegations,” the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) should at least be curious, right?
Can’t they just pretend? You know, for the cameras, to dispel the myth they are not under the thumb of Alabama Power?
According to the Journal’s Blunt, PSC has “no information regarding this matter.”
Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh is up for reelection in 2024. She will probably win.
Is she running to keep a check on Alabama Power and other utilities in the state? What if the leadership at Alabama Power went rogue and decided to spy on its parent company’s executive management?
She would demand answers. Where there is smoke, ought we not at least check to see if there is fire?
Last week, a few hours before the Journal story was published online, Cavanaugh proclaimed she was fighting “tirelessly” for conservative principles, including “pro-life,” “pro-2A” and “pro-freedom.”
Those are great.
In the meantime, how about checking on Alabama Power Company?
