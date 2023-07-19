After 21 years, there is not much left to say about the Nappies that hasn’t already been said. But since this contest also coincides with our birthday or anniversary, whatever you want to call it, it always puts me in a reminiscent mood. So, I thought I would share 10 random Nappie thoughts/factoids with you.
The first Nappie Awards were held in the back room of Café 615 (now El Papi), known as Truman’s. The first person to appear on the Nappie Awards cover was the late Lee Ann Watters-Camp, the popular 92ZEW DJ, who won DJ Whose Voice Leads You To Believe You Might Want To See HER Naked. This was back in the days when we thought that category was still appropriate. I will just blame Rob for that one. Fine, I’ll take the blame for the DJ Whose Voice Leads You To Believe You Might Want To See HIM Naked.
This year’s theme is “IT WAS IN THE CARDS.” Why? Because it’s our 21st year and Blackjack and yeah, we needed a theme and it seemed as good as any. We don’t always have a theme. Some years are harder than others. For our ninth year, we had “Cloud Nine” and hung huge white paper lanterns in the Saenger lobby. That was my favorite theme as far as decorations go. Our 19th year was “2021: A Lagniappe Space Odyssey,” still my favorite artwork by far. Last year, for the 20th, we did a “Roaring ’20s” theme, and I liked it because so many ladies and gents dressed as flappers and in period attire at the ceremony, and that was really cool. Not sure what we will do for our 22nd in 2024. If you have any suggestions, hit me up.
We have held almost all of the Nappie Award ceremonies at the beautiful Saenger Theatre, the “Jewel of Joachim,” in downtown Mobile. Other locations have included the aforementioned Truman’s, the History Museum of Mobile, Space 301 (now the Alabama Contemporary Art Center), the Azalea Manor Courtyard, The Temple Downtown and the Mobile Civic Center Theater. So, all but six at the Saenger.
The year we had the event at The Temple we thought for some reason bowls of goldfish (the fish, not the snack) would make good centerpieces. We had the bowls and water all set out and ready on the tables. I sent our college intern to B&B Pet Stop to get the fish. And she did. But then she went home to change and get ready for the party. Unfortunately, she left the fishies in her car while she was getting ready, thinking they would be fine while she quickly changed. But it was July. Let’s just say many of them suddenly had great sympathy for lobsters. The ones that did not get boiled to death were hanging on by a thread, and they all died by the end of the night. So we had bowls of dead fish as centerpieces. Although there was one fish who did survive the evening and a friend of mine took the little guy out in his bowl all night partying down Dauphin Street. He did make it for a few more days, I think. Not sure if it was the boiling or the partying that was responsible for his ultimate demise. Probably both. I still feel bad about it. The only creatures ever harmed in the making of the Nappies (at least that I know of).
Rob threw his back out one year literally hours before the ceremony, which is not good, since that was during the period of time when we still handed out certificates on stage, and we had to be on our feet for hours. Last year, I was in a car wreck exactly one week before the ceremony. My hand was broken, and the airbag deployed, scratching up my arm pretty badly. I had already bought a sleeveless dress for the event. But my arm looked so gross I had to run out and find something with a sleeve. In July. #minorNappiehealthproblems
Speaking of dresses, I still have every Nappie dress I have ever worn, save for two. Those two I purchased in the early years when we were making no money, but I still wanted to look nice. I wore them with the tags still on and then returned them. I know, terrible. But desperate times. I don’t know why I can’t manage to get rid of the other ones. Some were definitely misses, not hits, as I am no fashionista. I am not a hoarder; I am a purger, in fact. But I guess I feel like it’s bad luck or something to toss them. Perhaps my only Nappie superstition.
I know of at least two couples who either met or had their first date at the Nappies, and they are now married with children. One year we also had a gentleman ask if he could propose on stage to his girlfriend in front of the entire crowd. No pressure, right? He did, and luckily, she said yes. It would have really been awkward if it had gone the other way.
Other memorable special guests and/or performers we have had on stage over the years include the LeFlore High School Marching Band, The Prancing Elites, a performance art SWAT-like team dressed like Alabama Beverage Control agents, and last year, the Knights of Revelry threw out packages of Conecuh Sausage, which had been voted Best Mardi Gras Throw. (And was again this year.) 2022 will forever be the year of the Lagniappe sausage party.
The only year we were not able to have the ceremony was 2020, of course, due to COVID. We still held the contest but had to pivot on the ceremony. That was the first year we asked everyone to send in pre-recorded acceptance speech videos. So many folks really outdid themselves with the videos. And even the folks who kept it simple had time to put some thought into their message, so we really loved how they all turned out. And we found it way more entertaining than Rob and I just blabbing on stage and handing out certificates like we were at a middle school awards assembly. So, we decided we would always do it this way — we would just play the videos on the big screen at the Saenger. And I think it has made the show immensely more enjoyable. And the videos get better and better each year. So at least something good came out of the ’vid.
Much like Mardi Gras, I am always happy to see the Nappies come every year but equally as happy to see them go. Until next year .…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.