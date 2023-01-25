To the Editor,
Regarding the ongoing issues and considerations having to do with our Civic Center and its site, let’s take a moment to review the whole concept, shall we?
First of all, we need to remember that the driving force behind this concept is our otherwise affable and capable Mayor who declared early in his first term of office that he thought the entire Civic Center project should be torn down and the land should be used for something else, like a new Entertainment District with associated housing. Finding little support, and even resistance to this idea, he came to a simplified desire to leave the Civic Center largely intact and put the vacant land (the parking lot) to a different use. Filling that land with new buildings became the resulting goal in his mind. Ignoring the fact that the existing parking lot is entirely necessary to allow the Civic Center to have any functional viability at all, the first phase of the current proposal is to introduce a new privately leased Corps of Engineers building to that site.
Stating that the Corps, and its jobs, are important to the City (they are), and, fearing that if the City doesn’t facilitate this building the Corps will leave Mobile (they won’t), he views it as urgent that this project go forward, NOW. And what is being considered to accomplish this project? A private developer proposes to take several acres of necessary parking spaces away from the Civic Center to build his new, “blast-resistant” (50-foot setback) building, leased to the Corps, and to pay the City $1 per year for 10 years, likely the life of the commercial loan he will have to undertake to finance his venture. After that time period, assuming the Corps renews their lease with him, he will then pay the City increased annual payments for the use of the land. But the deal ain’t done. This new building will require that the City build a new parking deck to support the operation of the facility to the tune of THIRTY MILLION DOLLARS.
I’m kinda wonderin’ here if maybe we should STOP this machine and re-consider our options. Maybe we should tell the Corps to be patient for a while longer, and since we’re building a new airport facility, maybe they would be happy to be “blast-resistant” with the Coast Guard at Bates Field. That way we could save our Civic Center parking lot for the Civic Center and spend the THIRTY MILLION DOLLARS actually renovating the Arena, the Theatre and the Expo Hall to their former functioning glory, just like we did 30 years ago.
If, in the alternative, the Mayor has his way with this venture, it will be my view that our City government has entirely too much money and is now squandering it. Accordingly, if you will recall, also 30 years ago, when the Convention Center was under consideration, the City promised us that it would raise our sales tax from 8% to what is now 10% for only as long as it took to pay off the FIFTY MILLION DOLLAR Municipal Construction Bonds necessary for that project. I expect that those bonds have long since been retired and, if the City is wasting money in this way, I WANT MY MONEY BACK. I’ll expect the City to lower my sales tax to 8%, as it was. That should cure my City of squandering any more of MY money.
Charles R. Muncaster
Mobile
