Aren’t you just so sick of it all?
I could go the rest of my life without hearing any of these words strung together, “right-wing MAGA supporters” or “woke liberals.” And I could also go the rest of my life not watching any of the cable news networks whose liberal or conservative anchors spit these words out with such disdain it’s like they have just taken a bite of a sh-t sandwich with a side of “I could not roll my eyes any farther back in my head” salad.
The smugness, sanctimony and condescension are so obscene it makes me want to throw something at the TV screen — even when they are saying things I mostly agree with.
And it’s only going to get worse I fear, especially if we basically see a repeat of the 2020 presidential election in 2024.
All the same leads and supporting cast members delivering the same tired lines in America’s bile-inducing political theater. We have just a few short months before we are forced to start watching “The Show.” And then watching the sideshow of people lighting their hair on fire after watching the main show.
I think I am just going to watch birds. Has anyone seen any warblers lately? Tanagers? Anything feathered?
I fully expect all of the usual “talking points” and “catchphrases” out of the politicos on the national stage, but when state and local leaders start spewing out the same sewage about really important matters that actually affect our area, well, it just makes me angry.
I know why they do it — they have learned from the best that if they just paint someone as a “woke liberal” or “MAGA right-winger,” most of the time they don’t have to really answer any follow-up questions. “You dumb-dumbs, just know it’s all from the bad guys on the other side, keep moving, nothing to see here.”
It’s lazy and an easy way to dodge answering tough questions.
Which is exactly what I feel like Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh was doing last week when she spoke to the Azalea City Republican Women’s group about Alabama Power Company’s (APCO) decision to “cap in place” 21 million tons of toxic coal ash at Plant Barry next to the Mobile River. It should be noted power companies — including APCO’s parent company The Southern Company — have been forced to excavate and move ash exactly like this to lined pits in just about every other state where they existed. But not here in good ol’ sweet home Alabama, where they just decided to stick a lid on it. So a very logical question is, “Why is that?”
Twinkle’s answer:
“I have learned you cannot make environmentalists — they are very woke, they are very liberal, they do not think like us and you cannot make them happy,” she said. “We want a clean environment, but they have gone so overboard and caused so many burdens for our families and businesses.”
I don’t consider myself a woke liberal environmentalist. I absolutely understand if we all want power for a reasonable price, and we do, there has to be a balance between keeping our environment clean and what it takes to keep the lights on. Totally get that.
But I also love my city. Like most who call this place home, I choose to live here because I need to be by the water. I am not sure folks from Montgomery and Birmingham can fully understand this. And maybe they just don’t care.
One of my favorite things to do on a nice weekend is to jump in the boat with the husband, dog and kids and cruise up into the Delta, “America’s Amazon,” pass by Gravine Island to see what kind of lawlessness is going on there and maybe go all the way up to the Dolly Parton Bridge, if time allows.
It’s our own little piece of paradise and home to “more species of fish, crayfish, salamanders, mussels, snails and turtles than any other aquatic system in North America.”
Doesn’t that just blow your mind when you think about it?
It’s a jewel and should be treated as such.
So I ask you, Alabama Power and President Cavanaugh, “When — not IF — WHEN we get a direct hit from a major hurricane or one that is not even ‘major’ but lingers and causes massive flooding, is MY Delta, OUR Delta going to be safe from this toxic stew of arsenic, mercury and cobalt that is sitting in an unlined pit next to the Mobile River?”
Can you say with certainty, “Yes, it’s going to be totally fine!” “Don’t listen to this tree-huggin’ liberal gobbledygook because that is all this is!”
Can you say that it’s not going to wipe out the mussels and the salamanders and the crayfish and the snails and then everything else that eats them? Not to mention the warblers and the tanagers?
Are you really positive that this is just a bunch of “woke” b.s.?
Because I want to know if “America’s Amazon” is going to be protected from this. And I think everyone else who lives here does, too.
And it doesn’t seem like Alabama Power even knows the answer to these questions.
In a recent letter from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to APCO, Plant Barry was classified as having “significant hazard potential,” and the company’s emergency action plan failed “to include major storms and flooding events as well as procedures to detect a safety emergency when it occurs.”
According to the letter, “While Alabama Power’s models consider conservative flooding, the company did not include a high flow emergency level, which would account for flooding in the nearby river and would be used to plan warnings and evacuations for areas downstream of the site.”
Does anyone else think this is absolutely bananas? That they did not include a major storm, not to mention a major hurricane, in their emergency action plan for a plant that sits on the freaking Gulf Coast, you know, the place where the hurricane hit and is one of the rainiest cities in America?
Is this because they don’t know or because they do, and they don’t want to put it “out there?” I can’t decide which is scarier.
This is not a partisan issue. Woke liberals and MAGA right-wingers alike who live on the Gulf Coast want it protected. Yes, one may be in a kayak, while the other is in a Contender, but we all love our water down here. I can assure you there weren’t any “libs” on Gravine Island last time I was there. In fact, one boat was flying a flag that read, “Get rid of Joe and the Ho.” (That’s real Klassy, Clark.)
And I would be willing to bet that some of the husbands of the women sitting in that Azalea City Republican Women’s meeting last week like to go “runamuck” at their camps in the Delta. And probably have coordinates to their redfish “honey holes” that they refuse to give up (which is fair).
None of us want to see that damaged or destroyed in any way, shape or form.
Twinkle, when it comes to this issue, I don’t want to hear all that divisive “woke liberal” partisan crap that so many of us are beyond sick of. I just want to know if my Delta is safe. I really hope you and Alabama Power can tell me it is. Can you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.