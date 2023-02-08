I would like to address Luke Adams’ questions (Letter to the Editor, 1/25/23), concerns and frankly disinformation regarding “free-ranging cats.” First, I disagree with his characterization of feral cats being an invasive species. Also, I would like to point out that at least one so-called study implicating cats in the destruction of millions of birds has been debunked by many reputable scientists.

Regarding why cats are not picked up by animal control as are dogs; dogs tend to form in packs and in packs will frequently attack small animals such as pets. I think the potential danger to small children is obvious.

