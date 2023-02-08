Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
I would like to address Luke Adams’ questions (Letter to the Editor, 1/25/23), concerns and frankly disinformation regarding “free-ranging cats.” First, I disagree with his characterization of feral cats being an invasive species. Also, I would like to point out that at least one so-called study implicating cats in the destruction of millions of birds has been debunked by many reputable scientists.
Regarding why cats are not picked up by animal control as are dogs; dogs tend to form in packs and in packs will frequently attack small animals such as pets. I think the potential danger to small children is obvious.
Nature has a way of keeping various species populations in balance. I have personally watched a large predator bird swoop down and carry off a kitten. I have also dealt with talon puncture wounds on a young cat who managed to escape an avian predator. While the average lifespan of a cat in the wild is two years, newborn kittens rarely survive as they are a favorite target of owls.
There are numerous groups in Mobile and Baldwin counties who trap, spay or neuter and release cats while providing food and fresh water on a regular basis. Many of the cats in the colonies that my group supports are abandoned pets who are ill-equipped to survive on their own after having been socialized and maintained by their former owners.
I'm not sure if there are organized groups who oppose this practice. I only know about the two-legged predators that I have personally encountered who take pleasure in killing and or torturing these pitiful creatures.
Lastly, do I really have to explain to Mr. Adams why groups take care of cat colonies? Perhaps it’s for the same reason I have rescued 26 lost dogs from the streets and roads of Mobile County and returned them to their owners. Or maybe it’s why I have given food and clothing to indigent people when possible. Somehow, I don’t think that Mr. Adams can relate to these actions.
