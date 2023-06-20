Dear Lagniappe,
We would like to share with you a letter the Sunday school class of All Saints Episcopal and Open Table United Church of Christ sent to Mayor Stimpson, Mayor Gardner, Prichard and Mobile City Councils, and the County Commissioners:
Dear Mayor Stimpson, City Council, and County Commissioners:
The members of our adult Sunday school class (Open Table United Church of Christ and All Saints Episcopal) are looking forward to the opening of the Africatown Heritage House Museum on July 8 and we know that this is just the beginning of sites that will be developed to commemorate the rich history of Africatown.
With great excitement, we anticipate the city breaking ground on the visitor center across from the historic Plateau Cemetery in the very near future. We have also marked our calendar for the June 19th announcements by the Africatown International Design Idea Competition of the winners of the Blueways, Ancestors, Josephine Allen, and Africatown Park memorial sites.
But, as you are aware, over the years that residential numbers in Africatown declined, the basic infrastructure and maintenance of the area was neglected and has fallen into disrepair. Africatown residents and support organizations are now making efforts to rebuild blighted properties and attract residents and businesses back to the neighborhood. It is our hope that you will assist in these much-needed improvements.
Just as you have prioritized the beautification of Broad Street as a corridor for visitors to Mobile arriving at the new airport, we ask the city of Mobile to develop a plan to redesign the streetscapes of Africatown, particularly the ingress and egress points (such as Edwards Street and Telegraph Road; Peter Lee Street and Africatown Boulevard; Bay Bridge Cutoff Road and Africatown Boulevard; Tin Top Lane and Africatown Boulevard) that will welcome visitors to the neighborhood. Curbs and sidewalks need to be built and maintained; medians, verges and berms need to be landscaped; and signage needs to be installed
Fortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency has new funds available through their Environmental Justice Grant Program that could be applied to these streetscape upgrades. Now is the time to invest in this historic neighborhood, give the residents of Africatown the beautiful streetscape they deserve, and prepare for the many visitors we will receive. In short, Africatown can become a world-class pilgrimage site that benefits the entire Mobile area if we all commit to its success.
We are sincerely and faithfully yours,
Members of All Saints Episcopal and Open Table United Church of Christ Sunday School Class
