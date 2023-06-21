On Tuesday, May 30, the Mobile City Council voted to give Airbus $10 million to help build another A320 final assembly line at the Brookley Aeroplex. On June 12, the Mobile County Commission followed suit and pledged $10 million as well.
Though there was a little grousing from members about 40 percent of the Airbus workforce living in Baldwin and other neighboring counties, the incentive packages were ultimately approved unanimously by both bodies.
One week later, on June 19, a CNN news story read, “Airbus has just landed the biggest-ever aircraft order in the history of commercial aviation.” The company has entered into an agreement with Indian airline IndiGo to manufacture 500 A320s. Though the financial details have not yet been released, analysts expect it to be a multibillion-dollar deal. That is billion with a B.
It is not clear if these IndiGo A320s will be assembled here, as Airbus has four other lines around the globe. But in any case, the new A320 assembly line in Mobile will bring in 1,000 new jobs, with a total investment estimated at $850 million.
Which is wonderful, of course.
But did they really need $20 million more from the city and county? Don’t you think Airbus was going to build it anyway? I highly doubt they were going to take their airplane parts and go home. Especially considering they announced they had landed the “biggest-ever aircraft order in the history of commercial aviation” just one week later.
I love Airbus. I am happy they are here. They’ve made me a total homer, who dislikes Boeing now. Anytime I am on an airplane and the pilot says it’s an Airbus 320, I feel pride. It is one of the first attributes I mention about Mobile when people who aren’t familiar with our city ask what we do here.
And I know this is just the way the game is played in the world of economic incentives. States and municipalities just have to get down on their knees, so to speak, and hope the companies leave what they promised on the nightstand.
And these companies do invest a lot in our communities. I totally get it.
During our courtship, I am happy we did everything Airbus wanted in order for them to choose us. But is there ever going to be a point when these incentives stop? Aren’t we married now? Too much wedding China and airplane seats to split up! Plus, what would happen to all of the parts suppliers born out of this union? We both have too much invested to call it quits now. So do we really have to keep getting down on our knees?
This deal just kind of stung because, at the very same Mobile County Commission meeting, Commissioner Connie Hudson announced the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) had pledged $500,000 to the proposed aquatics center, but, sadly, it would not be enough to move the project forward. The county had already pledged $4 million and the city had pledged $3 million. But they needed MCPSS to pledge $5 million to get the project off the ground. The school system was only able to cough up 10 percent.
Obviously, the aquatics center would not be MCPSS’s property, but MCPSS has just put over $20 million into football stadiums at B.C. Rain, Vigor, LeFlore and Davidson, with plans to spend another $5 million at Williamson. And then to top it all off, the city of Mobile plans to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to MCPSS for $1, presumably so Murphy can play there, but as part of that deal, the city will agree to make $9 million in improvements, after already paying almost a $1 million to pay overdue bills and make emergency repairs. And then MCPSS may put as much as $30 million more into Ladd. And let’s not forget Ladd and Williamson’s stadium will literally be right next to each other.
The city is apparently putting their $10 mill in, so they have the right to host three other college football games there annually. But there is no guarantee these games would always be played there, and they could also easily be played at Hancock Whitney, a much newer, modern college football stadium.
There seems to be PLENTY of money floating around to pay for things that don’t make much sense at all.
I know football is important for building a sense of community around a school. But the aquatics center would benefit children of all ages. We could teach every elementary school child in the entire county how to swim there. We live around water — that is kind of an important skill to have. Not to mention, it would just open up a whole new sport for all of our kids — both boys AND girls — to compete in. Plus, with no shortage of swim meets, it should also pay for itself eventually.
There has been talk of building an aquatics center for decades, but they just can’t find the money for it. So it is just completely frustrating to see the city and county throwing millions of dollars to a multibillion-dollar international company that could definitely operate without incentives.
And then you have the school system, with the help of the city, building and renovating football stadiums literally across the street from one other. I can’t wait to see how ridiculous that looks!
And let’s not forget the city and county also each gave $1.25 million to bring in another private business, Topgolf. I love hitting some golf balls while eating wings and downing a few brewskies too. But still….
We can get out the ol’ checkbook for all of these things, and no one even really blinks, but yet we can’t make the aquatics center a reality?
I know what will be said. “Well, the economic impact of the third assembly line, and yes, even the Topgolf facility, will pay for these incentives in jobs and tax revenue and then some! And football is football so we all know and accept it must be the number one priority of all.”
I hold these truths to be self-evident, that not all projects are treated equally, but the timing and optics on all of this just look terrible.
The city, county and school system seem to be swimming in money until it’s needed to build a swimming facility. But even still, with this kind of money management, kind of feels like we are headed for the deep end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.