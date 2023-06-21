On Tuesday, May 30, the Mobile City Council voted to give Airbus $10 million to help build another A320 final assembly line at the Brookley Aeroplex. On June 12, the Mobile County Commission followed suit and pledged $10 million as well.

Though there was a little grousing from members about 40 percent of the Airbus workforce living in Baldwin and other neighboring counties, the incentive packages were ultimately approved unanimously by both bodies.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.