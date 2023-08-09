The rest of the country is lapping up the racial brawl at a Montgomery pier this weekend. It started with idiot rednecks beating up a worker trying to get them to move a pontoon boat so a riverboat could dock. Things got even crazier when the riverboat docked and several Black passengers and workers ran down and delivered a whoopin’ on the pontoon rednecks.
It was a total melee, punctuated by a dude working a folding chair in a way that took me back to my youthful love of Mid-South Wrestling. It was a real Chamber of Commerce moment to say the least.
There was also the specter of all six of the state’s GOP congressmen, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the three buffoons at the Public Disservice Commission, all endorsing Donald Trump for president in the same week he was indicted yet again for his efforts to upend the 2020 election.
We’re not even to the primaries yet fellas. Are you worried there won’t be time to kiss his ass later? It’s totally premature. Don’t you even want to hear what anyone else has to offer before you roll over for Trumpy? At least maybe wait to see if he’s going to jail before going all in.
All it took was Trump having a big showing at his appearance at the GOP dinner in Montgomery this past weekend for everyone to wet their pants trying to be the first one to endorse him … again. As sad a sycophantic display as we’ve seen in a while.
Well almost ….
The jockeying to become the next person to endorse Trump so he can call them human garbage at some point in the future actually makes more sense than the other major league political embarrassment of this past week. The EPA’s announcement it had started the clock on rejecting Alabama Power’s evil plan to bury toxic waste all across our state was met with total indifference by almost every elected official of either party in this state. They are all so terrified of APCO it’s truly pathetic.
The people we elected won’t stand up to the purposeful actions of Alabama Power to pollute the environment — including a river that runs right through downtown Mobile. Apparently, we can now consider spinelessness a post-birth birth defect in elected officials exposed to coal ash. But as bad as the hiding and dodging is, there’s always someone willing to go that extra mile to fully suck up to APCO — Public Disservice Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh is running for reelection next year and her “campaign,” such as it is, makes it seem as if she’s right there nose to nose with Joe Biden, thwarting communism and protecting babies’ rights to have guns.
This was her response when we asked about the EPA’s announcement last week:
“The climate socialists have long held the EPA’s puppet strings in their hands. The EPA’s latest ruling on Alabama’s coal ash ponds is just another example of the climate socialists’ efforts to wreck America’s economy, and they are giddy about pushing their radical agenda right here in Alabama! They are continuing their war on coal and natural gas and fighting to stop America from tapping into its vast oil reserves. They are making it impossible to produce affordable energy, and they are creating a hardship on Alabama families trying to make ends meet. Make no mistake — it is about control! They want it and they will not be happy until we are riding our bikes to work and using old-fashioned paper fans to keep cool in the summer! I will never stop fighting this nonsense!”
Notice, as usual, the inability to actually talk about the subject at hand. She’s off and running about “climate socialists,” coal, vast oil reserves and paper fans. What does any of that have to do with 21 million tons of coal ash sitting in an unlined pit in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta? Nothing. Forcing Alabama Power to do what all the other power companies across the country are doing has zero connection with decreasing their ability to keep us from having to use paper fans or ride bikes to the next Twinkle for President rally.
The only thing at issue here is profitability — which also really isn’t at issue since Alabama Power is guaranteed a certain profit by the Public Disservice Commission.
What’s truly hysterical — I mean besides that statement itself — is that a person whose job it is to regulate an industry is actually more outraged about the EPA’s announcement than the industry it affects. APCO offered a standard, boring reaction to the news. Twinkle shot blood out of her eyes.
The bottom line is this: Twinkle and her fellow commissioners have voted for Alabama Power rate increases that amount to more than 26 percent since 2020 for residential customers. They also gave APCO a 3 percent increase in 2019 for coal ash mitigation, which I estimate has already brought hundreds of millions more to the company. Twinkle and her buddies never open APCO’s books or make them prove they need any increases. She talks like an employee of the power company, not someone who regulates it.
Twinkle also thinks you’re a “climate socialist” if you don’t want to pick up a shovel and help Alabama Power bury its coal ash in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, where it will certainly continue to poison the water. You’re also a “climate socialist” if you worry about that pond failing and allowing 21 million tons of toxic waste to pour into “America’s Amazon.” I guess you have to be a real Trotskyite to not want to wallow in coal ash.
Honestly, I’d rather be hit with a folding chair than listen to Twinkle Cavanaugh spend the next year spewing this kind of blather. But she can’t defend her record. She raises your rates every time APCO asks. Period. Her commission never opened APCO’s books before it raised rates three times LAST YEAR alone.
Instead of talking about abortion, guns or socialists, why not tell us how much that 3 percent increase has brought into Alabama Power for coal ash mitigation?
Hopefully, someone will come along who can take a folding chair to her reelection campaign. That’s a brawl worth watching.
