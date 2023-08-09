Montgomery Brawl
(Credit: Christa)

The rest of the country is lapping up the racial brawl at a Montgomery pier this weekend. It started with idiot rednecks beating up a worker trying to get them to move a pontoon boat so a riverboat could dock. Things got even crazier when the riverboat docked and several Black passengers and workers ran down and delivered a whoopin’ on the pontoon rednecks.

It was a total melee, punctuated by a dude working a folding chair in a way that took me back to my youthful love of Mid-South Wrestling. It was a real Chamber of Commerce moment to say the least.

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

