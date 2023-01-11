Last week, the pearl-clutching from so-called political establishment types over the U.S. House speaker’s race was a little much to bear.
Throughout the week, we heard two themes.
“Oh my gosh! What a breach of manners and etiquette! Do Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert not understand there are rules in Washington, D.C.? This is not how to air one’s grievances!”
The other, probably more apparent, analysis was that the holdouts were showboating and, therefore, could not be taken seriously.
You can make an argument for both, but left out of the discussion is how Gaetz, Boebert and other House Freedom Caucus types were elected in the first place.
In some places in America where locked-in Republican rule is the norm, there is a general dissatisfaction with the Washington, D.C., status quo. Who is there to vote for or against with no viable opposition party in a general election?
That takes us to a place like Florida’s First Congressional District, where the more right-of-center candidate prevails in a Republican primary.
Rather than blast a few outliers in the Republican caucus, might it be wise to understand how a group of renegades is elected to Congress?
Furthermore, might that have something to do with a lackluster 2022 midterm Republican election cycle?
The knee-jerk reaction is that Alabama’s own Mike Rogers probably should have knocked some sense into Matt Gaetz, but Gaetz did not get elected by accident. It was not luck that Gaetz dominated his primary with a 44-point win and his general election with a 35-point win.
Gaetz did not become Gaetz overnight. The phenomenon of Matt Gaetz predates his time in Congress, going back to the Florida House of Representatives.
This is what voters wanted. They wanted an elected official to go to Capitol Hill and obstruct, and to the chagrin of many in America, he is fulfilling his campaign promises.
When I raise this point, some will say leadership should prevail over campaign rhetoric, and someone with strong leadership ability would convince his constituents that obstruction is wrong. It is more productive to go along with the collective Republican caucus.
Could it get any more elitist and tone-deaf? Essentially, they are saying, “Yeah, that stuff I said to get elected — it wasn’t for real. That’s just campaign rhetoric, and you know I know you, the voters, can’t always have what you want.”
That is why voters take to someone like Donald Trump. Is he the virtue of sticking to campaign promises? Absolutely not.
However, his stylistic approach appeals to anti-elitism sensibilities. Consider that he ran on how Washington, D.C., made promises it would never fulfill.
Look, Democrats operate from a completely different philosophical perspective. Generally speaking, they believe the good of the collective should triumph over that of the individual. That is on display when Democrats have similar in-fighting. The difference is they are more willing to concede for the good of the entire movement.
That, in part, is why Nancy Pelosi was much more successful in keeping her caucus together during the last four years.
Republicans are not as good at playing team ball. A philosophical emphasis among conservatives and libertarians is on individual freedoms and liberties. The good of the collective, which in this case is the House Republican caucus, does not mean as much to them as it does to Democrats.
Another important caveat to consider is 20 members out of 435 is far from a majority. It is less than 10 percent of the caucus and 4 percent of the entire body.
There is no suggestion the country should have a House Freedom Caucus-affiliated speaker of the House. If that is what you want, win some elections.
The country is not there yet. What if it gets there?
There is a trend within the GOP showing growth for a more right-of-center primary electorate. House Freedom Caucus numbers are growing around the country.
What’s the appropriate response? Republicans seem to have abandoned the idea behind the Buckley Rule, which is to support “the rightward most viable candidate.” That mantra plays second fiddle to the candidate “who can bring home the bacon” in some places or the one “who will fight, fight, fight” in others.
There is no balance, and as long as there is no balance and small majorities, the situation that unfolded in the U.S. House will likely be here for the future.
The Republican Party lacks a unifying vision. Donald Trump’s sway is waning because if it mattered as much as the media tells us, there would never have been any question about Kevin McCarthy.
To Republicans who want a return to normalcy: You don’t have to like these renegade conservatives and you are free to disagree with them. But they are a reality in American politics.
They have constituents they have to answer to and are not going away. It’s up to detractors to figure out how to deal with that element because it is here to stay for the immediate future.
