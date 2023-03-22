I’m certain that many of you have heard about the drug fentanyl in the news these last few years, the powerful opioid similar to morphine or oxycodone but 100 times more powerful than both of those drugs and much more addictive and deadly.

Fentanyl’s original uses included pain relief for cancer patients and battlefield medicine for our military, but now, illegally manufactured fentanyl is streaming into our nation across our southern border and has become an addictive street drug and the cause of hundreds of deaths across our state. In Baldwin County alone, 68 percent of the overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl last year. Jefferson County reported more than 300 fentanyl-related deaths in 2022. 

