I remember when I was pregnant with my first child, I was terrified I would not know what to do with this baby when he made his grand entrance into the world. I had not been around newborns in years and felt very ill-equipped. And if I felt ill-equipped, I know my husband felt even more so. How would we be able to keep this precious creature alive? We had no training! There was no manual!
So I started frantically reading all of the “What to Expect When You’re Expecting”-type books and the “Baby Wise” sleep training that was so popular at the time. (We would fail miserably at that.) I researched car seats and cribs to see which ones were “the safest” and which bottles had the least amount of BPA. I put those little plastic safety things in the cabinets and the electrical plugs (I think we still have a few of those around).
Once the boy arrived, we were good at the hospital, we had the nurses as backup. But I still vividly remember the moment they closed the doors of our car at the hospital and sent us on our merry way … by ourselves … with a baby. A human being. What were they thinking?
Frank, who has a heavy foot and who is derided constantly by our family as a “bumpy” and “jerky” driver, drove about 15 mph all the way home. (That has not happened since.)
Of course, natural instinct kicked in, as did learning by trial and error, and we got into the groove. By the time our daughter arrived a couple of years later, we were old pros.
But, like most parents, I still spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about things that could hurt or kill them and do my best to mitigate the threats.
Wear your seatbelt. Look both ways before you cross the road. Stay on the sidewalk. Don’t lean on the balcony railing. Don’t play with fire. Don’t do stupid TikTok challenges. Don’t talk to anyone you don’t know on social media. Don’t dive headfirst into unfamiliar water. And on and on.
Last week, I spent time lecturing my son on the dangers his basketball goal could present. That lecture was met with an eye roll.
As parents, from the moment they take their first breath until we take our last, we spend much of our time worrying about them and doing everything in our power to keep them safe.
But when it comes to these school shootings, I just feel so completely and utterly helpless. And hopeless. And angry.
Three 9-year-old babies dead. As are three people who were just trying to take good care of them. And hundreds more are traumatized forever.
And absolutely nothing will change.
And this will happen again and again and again and again.
I watched the police body cam footage from Nashville Police, as many did, and it brought me to tears. Watching those brave officers running down the halls with assault rifles drawn, I was just so incredibly thankful they were willing to run to the danger and take out this psychopath. But seeing what looked like a SWAT team set against the backdrop of elementary school bulletin boards with St. Patrick’s Day drawings and cubbies with little monogrammed backpacks hanging in them, it’s just sickening. And it makes you want to scream, “How can this possibly be a reality?!”
Why are we not treating this like it is 9/11 or COVID and putting absolutely every resource available into preventing this? How can there be such a laissez-faire attitude about mass child slaughter? You would think this would be the one thing this divided nation could agree on.
Congress will do nothing. One side will blame mental health and lack of school security and Jesus. The other will only talk about guns. With these partisan stances, they will give each other cover to do nothing.
But it is all of these things! ALL OF IT NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED!
You hear Republican lawmakers in Alabama constantly blame this on mental health. And that is certainly a big part of it. But then they are all against expanding Medicaid in the state, which would certainly help address this part of the problem. Which makes no sense to me, especially when other Republican states like North Carolina and South Dakota are saving their rural hospitals and providing care for their citizens by doing this. The “disincentive to work” argument, while probably valid to some extent, just doesn’t outweigh the potential benefits.
I have said many times I do not understand why anyone other than law enforcement and soldiers “need” an AR-15. If you have hogs you need to shoot or just have to have one for your collection, then go get a special permit. Yes, I am just fine with it being harder for you — a sane, law-abiding person — to go get one of these weapons of war if it keeps at least one Audrey Hale from being able to walk into a gun store in Nashville and easily purchase two.
I also understand there are so many on the streets already, more regulation of these types of firearms wouldn’t stop all of these shootings. But if it just stopped one, wouldn’t it be worth it? I think the families of Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, Cynthia Peak, Mike Hill and Katherine Koonce would think so.
But it doesn’t matter.
Absolutely nothing will be done once again. Well, nothing but a bunch of meaningless, impotent thoughts and prayers and blame-shifting. The only hope we have as parents to protect our babies from school slaughter is fast police response times and the hope that when it does happen again — and it will — that it’s somewhere else.
And that thought should make us all physically ill.
Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in communications. She is the recipient of the Award for Excellence in In-Depth Reporting by the Mobile Press Club (2003) and for Humorous Commentary by the Society of Professional Journalists, Southeastern Division (2010, 2018, 2021). She won a national writing award in the 2015 Altweekly Awards for Best Column presented by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, and the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Best Editorial or Commentary in 2017 and 2020, as well as the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Humorous Commentary in 2018 and 2021. She was in the 2011 class of Mobile Bay Monthly’s 40 Under 40.
She is married to Frank Trice and they live in Midtown with their son, Anders, daughter, Ellen, and their anything but “standard” poodle, Remy.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.