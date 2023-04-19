There is no shortage of confounding problems confronting us these days — war in Ukraine, inflation, impending recession and the forthcoming AI takeover of our air fryers all weigh heavily on the collective consciousness. I feel certain that’s true.
As a columnist, these issues present a veritable shooting gallery of weighty topics from which to choose each week. But I’m sure someone else has already beaten me to the punch, so I’d rather address an issue far more personally troubling to me than whatever is happening in eastern Europe — prima donna musicians refusing to play the songs we want to hear at a concert.
Is there anything more emotionally chafing than plopping down big bucks to see a performer and sitting through two-plus hours of “new material” while waiting for them to drizzle out even a few songs you actually know? Doubtful. Pulling away from the drive-thru only to find out part of your order is missing or that they gave you the wrong sauce might cause a more immediate, possibly lethal rage, but the cost of modern concert tickets means there’s a much longer, slower, deeper burn when some musician stiffs you on the good songs.
My wife and I had such an experience this past weekend when we traveled to New Orleans — colloquially known as “The Big Easy” or “The Windy City” — to watch a performance by country music artist Tyler Childers. My wife is a big fan of his, and I spent the past couple of weeks boning up on his catalog in hopes of annoyingly singing along at the top of my lungs during the concert.
I will say Childers’ voice was impressively powerful live and he’d assembled a very talented band, which he took about 10 minutes to introduce after just the second song. I’ve never seen the band introduced so early in the show. That breach of concert etiquette should have been the first sign we were in for a disappointing evening.
The gossip I’d heard pre-show was that Childers had undergone a bit of a “transformation” of late. No, not that kind! He’s still a dude. An “in the know” fan in the beer line told my wife Childers had stopped drankin’ that whisky and a-snortin’ anything he shouldn’t be a-snortin’ and has found God. That’s good for Tyler and his eternal soul.
But I’m not sure it was so good for us.
His more recent material has far fewer references to life’s “seedier” pursuits, such as the aforementioned drankin’ and a-snortin’ as well as womanizing. In other words, it is largely devoid of the sacred underpinnings of country music, and there are some who might find it even a bit “preachy.” That’s OK, though. We’d been through enough concerts to know sometimes you often have to sit through a performer's tepid “new stuff” to get to the songs that got you to slap down that plastic.
Only he never really got around to the gold. There were a few good ones, but mostly it was new stuff. There were two cover songs and two extendi-jams with the band, passing it around for each musician to flaunt his talents. As everyone’s internal concert clock started winding down, the between-song banter became “When is he going to play something good?!” By the end, spectators were yelling the names of popular songs at him.
In every concert there’s that point where you start worrying your favorite song isn’t going to be played. That fear is what the tired old encore routine is built upon. The band finishes up with your second favorite song and yells “Thank you (insert city name) and goodnight!” The performers all leave the stage, but the lights stay down and the crowd claps and screams until they come back and play a couple more. Most of the time, that’s when you get their biggest crowd-pleaser. But every now and then you just don’t get to hear “Freebird.” It happens.
And that’s OK, even if it’s disappointing. You can tell yourself “It sucks they didn’t do ‘Careless Whisper,’ but at least they played ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ and ‘I’m Your Man’” and bask in those memories.
That wasn’t the case at the Childers’ show, though. He left at least five or six “good ones” unplayed. All I could think about was those extendi-jams and cover songs taking the place of “Feathered Indians,” “Whitehouse Road” and “Shake the Frost.” All of this is compounded by the fact these were the most expensive concert tickets I’d ever bought. Ever.
I know it seems like I’m picking on Tyler — and I am! He should save half his show for church and play the good stuff. If he doesn’t like the drug and alcohol references in his older songs, change the wording some. They’re his songs. Charlie Daniels didn’t stop playing “Devil Went Down to Georgia” because he originally called Belzebub an S.O.B. and that no longer fit his born-again ways. He just lightened up on the Prince of Evil and called him a son of a gun.
Childers is hardly alone when it comes to this kind of recalcitrant behavior. I ended up at a Radiohead show a few years ago and found out the hard way they patently refuse to play their biggest songs, as if it makes them even edgier than they already are. Hell, their few hits were all I knew about them so I sat through a couple of hours of learning why they didn’t have more.
There’s been a lot of talk lately about how expensive concerts have become and how that is only made worse by the fact Ticketmaster believes the only way to enhance the spectator experience is by pounding you with exorbitant “handling fees.” Even when you think you got a sweet deal only paying $150 a ticket to see someone who probably should have retired 20 years ago, T-master somehow gets that price north of $200 apiece.
We’re all sufficiently irritated with that, right? So why aren’t we equally pissed about performers charging hundreds for a ticket then refusing to play the songs that made you willing to pay that much in the first place? If you went to your favorite restaurant and they told you the chef decided not to cook half the menu, but he did increase the prices on everything else, you’d leave.
I’d love to see how many tickets Childers and the other musicians too haughty to play their popular material would sell if they posted a set list on Ticketmaster so you could see it before you sell a kidney. Expensive and no hits = poor sales would be my guess. Better for the bottom line to let the audience find out the hard way.
When bands are asking people to plunk down a mortgage payment for musical entertainment, being entertaining ought to be part of the equation.
