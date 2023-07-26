One of nature’s little miracles occurred last week.
During a rare media appearance on Alabama Public Television, Gov. Kay Ivey saw her shadow, which means only 1,271 more days until we get a new governor.
A rare occurrence, indeed.
Perhaps even more remarkable than that, Ivey revealed her office was working on an education savings account bill.
“My goal is for Alabama to be the most school choice-friendly state in the nation,” she declared. “I want us to have lots of school choices for our parents to choose from. We are working now, already, now, on a bill, an ESA bill, an education savings account bill, to present to the Legislature in the next session and I’m very optimistic that will pass.”
The timing of that statement was odd, coming a month and a half after the end of the 2023 regular legislative session. It also came in a prerecorded interview that aired Friday night after the Alabama Legislature passed a controversial congressional map mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Does this mean Alabama will finally get school choice?
The school choice issue for Alabama is very complicated.
Yes, it polls well. However, the places where school choice would do the most good tend to be where the elected representation opposes it.
The issue is the lifeblood of some conservatives. It is the end-all, be-all in education policy in their mind.
Before diving head first into the school choice bill, consider the cultural aspects of education in Alabama.
The late Andrew Breitbart coined the phrase “politics is downstream from culture,” meaning one must first change culture to change politics.
It also suggests culture is above politics on the food chain.
While school choice is a policy, its popularity is driven by politics.
However, you have to consider the cultural aspects of a local public school system. For some places in Alabama, the local high school is the underpinning of the community. It is the Friday night lights. It is multi-generational. Grandparents, fathers and sons attended the same high school.
Yet, here comes the big bad state government with a school choice plan that could potentially undermine their school system’s funding.
You could see why some otherwise very conservative constituencies would have apprehension about school choice.
Also, what happens when the government becomes a player in the marketplace? Historically, things will get more expensive.
To channel Barack Obama, if you like your private school, you can keep your private school.
That will likely be true under any school choice regime, but it will be more expensive.
Private schools will potentially be flooded with school choice dollars. Demand will increase and supply will decrease. Students may flee their struggling public school for a private school.
Those of you who currently enroll your children in a private school will pay more.
Is that fair? Does it adhere to sound conservative principles to support the government through tax dollars to enter into the private marketplace and artificially raise the cost to the individual?
To add insult to injury, the school choice product may also include eligibility income caps, meaning not only will your private school tuition increase, but it could also be ineligible for the new school choice program.
However, the status quo continues to be dreadful for Alabama’s K-12 public education results. Sure, the state is no longer 51st out of 50 states, but it still underperforms when compared to where the state ranks in per-pupil spending.
Education spending is by far the state’s most significant expenditure. It is more than roads, prisons or anything else the Legislature does.
Rankings have Alabama as high as 16th and as low as 45th in per-pupil spending. However, the outcomes continue to lag in return on investment.
Does school choice fix that? Is it as simple as taking a pupil from one building and its teachers to another?
What happens to the beleaguered public school that loses a sizeable chunk of students? Will some parts of Alabama be plagued with zombie schools?
These questions will be answered in due course, and it is a long overdue fight. Republican lawmakers have been talking up school choice as a policy prescription since the GOP takeover in 2010.
There will be a political fight. The state’s teachers’ union, the Alabama Education Association (AEA), continues to be on the ascendancy. They have long been opponents of the school choice plans popular among rank-and-file conservatives.
They also have deep pockets. They were once the scourge of Republicans in Alabama. Under the leadership of the late Paul Hubbert, the AEA was the reason Alabama Democrats remained in control of the Alabama Legislature for as long as they did.
Now they give to Republicans over Democrats by a 2-to-1 margin. Will they have something to say about school choice? Absolutely.
Significantly improving public education outcomes could be a cornerstone in Kay Ivey’s thus-far underwhelming legacy. She has the political capital to get it done, but will she be able to use it effectively to accomplish this?
