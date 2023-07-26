Ivey signing ARPA

Gov. Kay Ivey signs legislation enacting a spending plan for Alabama's American Rescue Plan Act money.

 Hal Yeager, Office of Governor Kay Ivey

One of nature’s little miracles occurred last week.

During a rare media appearance on Alabama Public Television, Gov. Kay Ivey saw her shadow, which means only 1,271 more days until we get a new governor.

To contact Jeff Poor email jefferypoor@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.