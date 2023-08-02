Members of the Alabama Legislature are very proud of the body’s frugal approach to budgeting.
They will readily acknowledge the institution’s shortcomings, but since Republicans took over in 2010, profligate spending is not one of them.
Did you know the state has avoided proration? Shoot, proration is a thing of the past.
Rainy day accounts? They got them.
Potential education budget shortfall? General fund shortfall? They got it covered.
Wait, it gets better. In March, the state paid off the money it borrowed from the Alabama Trust Fund — a final $59 million payment to settle debt borrowed from an account accumulating royalties from the state’s offshore oil and gas.
All hail the fiscally responsible Republican supermajority!
They may be a little wobbly regarding hot-button social issue concerns and reluctant to get crossways with the Big Mules.
If that sounds too good to be true, it is.
In September 2021, the Alabama Legislature approved a $1.3 billion prison construction plan. Under the circumstances at the time, the state looked as if it would avoid a massive hit to its finances.
While our neighbors in Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia used American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give tax breaks, Alabama’s elected officials scoffed at such a notion.
“Alabama is a low-tax state!” they declared.
They are right, but you must own property to appreciate the low-tax burden. That, however, is a discussion for another time.
Instead of some paltry break on gasoline or grocery taxes, the Legislature put $400 million from the state’s share of ARPA funds to help finance the construction of two super-prisons — one in Elmore County and another in Escambia County.
There was not a moment to spare. Gov. Kay Ivey had acted promptly to call a special session of the Legislature.
Sure, Ivey’s lease-build plan had failed to come together earlier that year. But now that the executive and legislative branches had partnered for a renewed approach, what could go wrong?
As of today, no one can tell you with any specificity the state of Alabama’s progress in the nearly two years since Ivey signed the plan into law.
However, regarding the cost — the prison in Elmore County’s price tag has increased from $623 million to $975 million, a roughly 56 percent increase.
“It’s that darn Biden inflation.”
Actually, no. The cumulative inflation rate since the 2021 prison special session is around 11.2 percent.
Sure, construction prices and supply chain issues are outpacing inflation in some cases but not to the sum of $350 million.
In her only media interview in months, Ivey stumbled through a question about prison costs.
“We’ve not built a new prison in 50 years,” she said. “If this was easy to do, it would have been done by governors way ahead of me. But I’m not afraid of the hard tasks and this is one of those hard, hard tasks.”
The governor will likely go back to the Legislature with her hand out, asking for another billion dollars to build the Escambia County facility after the $1.3 billion allocated for two facilities is tapped out for the one in Elmore County.
The Legislature will go along with it. That is how it works. Sure, some members will protest publicly.
Republicans might even set up another toothless joint oversight committee (since the current one seems to be working so well) to create the appearance of publicly humiliating some smug Alabama Department of Corrections bureaucrat. But we know the fix is in.
That is not the only billion dollars Ivey’s administration is brazenly on track to spend.
Transportation officials have contemplated completing a four-lane route between Mobile and Tuscaloosa for decades. Currently, you can get as far as Thomasville on the northern end of Clarke County on U.S. Highway 43. From there, it is a matter of personal preference, but any combination of several two-lane routes will get you to Tuscaloosa.
In what appears to be a legacy-cementing highway project for Ivey, this administration is committing $1 billion (and likely more when it is all said and done) to build the West Alabama Corridor.
The route will consist of a four-lane highway through rural Marengo and Hale counties, with Linden, Greensboro and Moundville bypasses.
Often, projects of this magnitude are financed with matching federal government dollars. Not this time. Alabama, a state that considers its congressional delegation’s ability to bring home federal dollars a badge of honor, has determined it takes too long and has too many stipulations.
Instead, the Alabama Department of Transportation will borrow, yes borrow, against future Rebuild Alabama gas tax revenue and build what is essentially a road in the middle of nowhere.
Despite the questionable merits of such a boondoggle while traffic piles up on Interstates 10, 65, 20, 59, 85 and 565, the Ivey administration is set on maxing out the credit card for the West Alabama Corridor.
Does anyone remember any campaign promises about a West Alabama Corridor? Was it part of the folksy gun range commercial Ivey ran during the 2022 cycle?
Alabamians have been lectured about fiscal responsibility for the past year — no tax cut for you. We have to save that money for an economic downturn.
It appears we have all been had.
