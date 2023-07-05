In Bruce Springsteen’s classic song “One Step Up,” the legendary rocker uses the imagery of a dancing couple taking one step forward and two steps backward as an allegory to describe his own troubled romance.
It also sums up my own short-lived warm feelings for Gov. Kay Ivey when she slung out a string of executive orders at the beginning of the year, with one of them requiring improved responses from state agencies when it comes to satisfying open records requests. Kay looked so beautiful in the moonlight signing that order, I just couldn’t help but fall in like.
But like the fools in so many other pop songs, it turns out I was done dirty by that high-steppin’ Camden filly. Who could have guessed Kay was such a heartbreaker?
Of course I should have known better. I’ve been at this game a long time. But I still gushed over Kay like a smitten schoolboy in a January Sunday newsletter. Guess I’m going to have to go all Taylor Swift on the governor now, though. Hell hath no fury like a country music queen or a columnist scorned, I suppose.
Who could have guessed Ivey’s high-minded order to kick all those open records slackers burrowed into the state government woodwork in the rear would boomerang on those of us who actually give a damn about antiquated concepts like transparency and public information? But that’s exactly what happened.
They say love is blind, which is a shorthand way of saying “you could have done better” or “he must have been wearing beer goggles when he met her.” It might also apply to my gushing over Kay’s order. It was hardly perfect. But it was something. Even just the implied acknowledgment the state needs to do a better job of fulfilling open records requests was like a drink of dirty water in the desert. Nobody was going to complain about it.
But a bill that progressed through this year’s legislative session would have set a far better standard protocol for handling record requests — actual time limits being a major part of that. Given the governor’s order and expressed interest in streamlining public record requests, it seemed like a no-brainer she would happily support Sen. Arthur Orr’s bill. But ’twas not to be.
Not only did Kay not support Orr’s bill, according to the Alabama Press Association, Ivey’s office essentially killed its chance of becoming law because it would have corrected what is the weakest part of her executive order — that it allows records providers an opportunity to reset the clock over and over in terms of how long they have to fulfill a request.
“The bill that we had introduced did not allow for that continuous 45-day extension,” APA Executive Director Felicia Mason, whose organization worked with Orr on the legislation, said last week. “I don’t think anybody had any problem with the rest of the bill, but because that was in conflict with the governor’s executive order, they did not want to see that bill passed and didn’t allow it to.”
How about that, huh?
When she signed her executive order, Kay talked tough, releasing a statement that said, “From day one, a top priority of mine was to restore our people’s faith in their state government. Today, I am still every bit as committed to leading a state government that Alabamians can be proud of — one that is open, honest and transparent. Access to public records is essential to guaranteeing transparency in government, and I am proud to sign this executive order that improves this process as a whole.”
It’s a nice sentiment, but immediately qualifies as the stuff that causes hot air balloons to rise gracefully into the sky when you consider Ivey’s office torpedoed Orr’s bill.
I’m not going to make the same mistake twice and rhapsodize over that bill, though. Yes, it would have been an improvement over the so-called law we currently have and Ivey’s order, but let’s be honest, it would hardly have made Alabama the standard bearer for open records. After decades of dealing with open records requests in this state, any effective law needs to start from an assumption the agencies tasked with oversight of public information have no intention of allowing the public access to it. That’s not an absolute, but it’s the case frequently enough to be a rule of thumb.
Running out the clock is the number one thing public officials are trying to do when there’s information they don’t want you to see. Even the 45 working days Ivey’s order and Orr’s bill would have set for searches requiring more than eight hours of work are excessively long. That’s nine weeks, if my Mississippi public school education serves, or two months.
Even requests requiring far less time allow the record holders three weeks to fulfill. The vast amount of requests made by news entities is for already existing records and things that are easily accessed. Screwing around, though, is part of the program. There’s no more effective way of getting a story off the front page than making a reporter wait weeks for documents. Sure, eventually it may come out, but by then the public’s attention is focused elsewhere.
Alabama has hands-down the worst open records law in the country. We need penalties for noncompliance, realistic timelines and an appeals process to truly serve the notion of public records, but I’m not holding my breath. Orr’s bill would have made our law less horrible, which I suppose might have been that one step up part. Ivey’s undermining of it counts for the two steps back.
It shouldn’t really be surprising. Ivey hasn’t exactly been a champion of openness and transparency during her time in office. Her own accessibility is managed like top-secret documents — or at least how they used to be. It’s pretty obvious now the open records executive order at the beginning of her new term in office was nothing more than a glib attempt to create an image of Ivey that is something other than the simple figurehead she’ll be remembered as.
