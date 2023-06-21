To the editor:
It is truly amazing to me that not only would the City, Chief Barber, in particular, and the City Council, but also the media fall for the explanation that the City suddenly came to rescue the Ladd Board — the “now-defunct board’s inability to make payroll or pay utilities” and that this “did not inspire confidence from the city when it came to the stadium’s financial health.” This is an absolute joke on all accounts. This development has been a long time coming and everyone in this city should know that.
The demise of Ladd started several years ago — when the previous administration wanted to have SMG manage Ladd and do away with the Ladd Board. At that time, Ladd was receiving $425,000,000 annually for operating expenses. Not long after the City Council voted down the proposal, Ladd’s operating expenses were cut to $200,000,000 per year. You also had the Senior Bowl, the then GMAC Bowl and the South Alabama Jaguars playing football at Ladd rent-free as well as the Bowl games receiving a $30,000 credit for their expenses. Many high school football teams also played at Ladd but the rent they were charged, which was set by the City, actually caused Ladd to lose money on most of the games.
This remained the situation until the last few years when the Bowls and South Alabama paid rent and all expenses to Ladd. This enabled Ladd to be able to have $300,000 in our accounts. However, the City was constantly promoting South’s games while ignoring Ladd. It has been quite obvious that the present administration wanted to “repurpose Ladd” and give millions to South Alabama for their new stadium. This too was voted down by the City Council so once again Ladd was on the wrong side of our government.
Then the shooting occurred at Ladd during a high school game and even though the school’s security took up the metal detectors in the third quarter before the end of the game, Ladd was blamed. In fact, that shooting is still mentioned by the media almost every time Ladd’s name is mentioned. The bad publicity and lack of support from the City were hard to overcome. Our revenue reserves were drained to keep Ladd going.
Also, after COVID and searching for new ways to promote Ladd, we applied for and received ARP funding in the amount of $160,000 for marketing, media and publicity. We also were having some problems with the previous management and asked for help and advice from the City but were told to “work it out.” We finally hired new management last summer — a person who has a remarkable resume, is from Mobile, has pro-football contacts and experience, and has a real understanding of what it takes to run a stadium.
Between the ARP funding and new management, we knew we were headed in the right direction. We had around 48 events scheduled on our calendar — most with multi-year contracts. The biggest roadblock? The City and City Council demanded a meeting and constantly asked for numerous facts and paperwork, much of which they could have obtained from the City. They pushed our manager to show them what he could do — how many events he could bring in, etc.
Our manager also did an assessment of the stadium and all the many needs for improvements. Our computers crashed last December — we lost files from the previous administration. Our heater was out for over two months. Our A/C was out for another few months. Every day there was a new problem. Much of our equipment — wiring, sound system, WiFi, turf, etc. — is very old. That happens when a city-owned building is largely ignored for decades (the last major improvements were in 1997). Old equipment costs more to use — not to mention that everything has increased since COVID.
Our monthly expenses ran about $52,000 per month. You do the math — how does $200,000 for operations for the year work out??? This had been discussed with the City and City Council for over a year. We also insisted several months ago that Ladd needed new turf — that the present turf was not safe and that we could not support having football played on the old turf for the coming year. The City wanted to “patch the turf” but we had several meetings downtown with the City to insist on new turf. We kept getting promises for more money this past year — and it would come in sporadically — and then the call came from Chief Barber that they were selling Ladd to the MCPSS and that our board was no longer in place.
Transparency would have been nice. It would have been honest. The Board is now the scapegoat for the downfall of Ladd — the “peoples” stadium — and not the City. Perhaps, if we had been told the truth, we could have worked with the City on this transaction. After all, the end game has always been for Ladd to be taken care of. As a volunteer, I put my whole focus and time towards this one thing for the past 12 years, and this is a real slap in the face.
I personally hope that Ladd receives all the updates and improvements that it needs. I hope the MCPSS keeps the management in place. After all, all I have ever wanted was for Ladd to be preserved and respected for its rich history. But make no mistake, the situation would be far different today if the Ladd Board had received millions of dollars over the years that the City — who couldn’t find the money before — is giving to the MCPSS.
Transparency. Truth. Why is that so hard to do??
Ann Davis
Past Member, Ladd Board
Mobile
