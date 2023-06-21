To the editor:

It is truly amazing to me that not only would the City, Chief Barber, in particular, and the City Council, but also the media fall for the explanation that the City suddenly came to rescue the Ladd Board — the “now-defunct board’s inability to make payroll or pay utilities” and that this “did not inspire confidence from the city when it came to the stadium’s financial health.” This is an absolute joke on all accounts. This development has been a long time coming and everyone in this city should know that.

